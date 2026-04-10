India braces for record remittances amid global headwinds

India’s inward remittances are set to hit a historic peak of $137–140 billion in FY26, fueled by escalating tensions in West Asia, according to a new SBI Research report. While inflows reached $110 billion by December this fiscal, experts predict a stabilization to $135–137 billion in FY27. Advertisement Monetary Policy: The "Wait-and-Watch" era Advertisement The surge in remittances coincides with the RBI’s decision to hold the policy rate at 5.25% with a neutral stance. SBI analysts describe Governor Shaktikanta Das’s latest tone as the most cautious of his tenure, frequently citing "shocks," "disruptions," and "supply-side crises." The report notes that monetary policy alone cannot fix energy supply shocks, justifying the RBI’s pause. Advertisement Growth & inflation outlook GDP Cooling: Real GDP growth is projected to moderate to 6.9% in FY27 (down from 7.6% in FY26), hampered by high energy costs. Advertisement Inflation Risks: While the RBI targets 4.6% inflation for FY27, volatility in crude oil and potential El Niño conditions remain significant wildcards. Silver Lining: A strong rabi crop and a robust services sector are expected to provide a crucial buffer against global uncertainty. Expect a prolonged pause in interest rates. The shift from the "dovish" tone of December 2025 to today’s high-alert status signals that the central bank is hunkering down for a period of global instability.

Climate change is outpacing evolution. Scientists are using DNA to catch up

Evolution works over millennia. Climate change is moving far faster. An estimated 1 million species face extinction, many within decades, largely due to human activities such as habitat destruction, pollution and overuse of natural resources, according to a 2019 report by a United Nations-affiliated intergovernmental scientific body. Scientists are working to close the gap with an emerging discipline called conservation genomics: sequencing an organism's complete genetic blueprint to pinpoint individuals with traits suited to survive drought, disease and other climate extremes, then using that information to guide restoration. Coral reefs are among the first ecosystems where these genomic tools are being put to use. Repeated marine heat waves, which have caused mass bleaching, have devastated reefs worldwide. By sequencing corals and the algae that live inside them, researchers have identified colonies that naturally withstand higher temperatures and are beginning to test whether selectively breeding and growing those more resilient corals can support reef recovery. In Southern California, researchers are applying the approach to eelgrass, a type of seagrass, as traditional restoration methods falter. The plant provides habitat for fish, crabs and plankton, feeds migratory birds and locks away carbon and methane - both heat-trapping greenhouse gases - in coastal sediments. "Conservation genomics is becoming particularly important because right now, the climate is changing - a plant that was growing great in San Diego Bay, now San Diego Bay might be too hot for it," said Todd Michael, a research professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Redwoods are among the tallest and oldest trees on Earth, and their forests store more carbon per acre than any other, according to a 2020 study by Save the Redwoods League and Humboldt State University. While these trees evolved with frequent low-intensity fire, today's hotter and more destructive wildfires, combined with drought, are taking a growing toll. Logging has had an even greater impact: about 95% of old-growth redwoods were cut, drastically reducing genetic diversity. Scientists have already sequenced the redwood genome - a massive undertaking given its size, which is nearly nine times larger than the human genome.

Conservation genomics alone cannot solve climate change

Genomic tools may help certain species, particularly long-lived ones like redwoods that cannot adapt quickly enough on their own, but they come with limits. Ecosystems are built on complex relationships among plants, animals, microbes and fungi. Engineering or selecting for climate-resilient traits in one species does not guarantee the survival of the many others that depend on it.