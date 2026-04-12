US-Iran peace talks collapse in Pakistan after 21-hour negotiations

The US and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt, with both sides attempting to hold each other responsible for the collapse of the negotiations. Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation at the negotiations in Islamabad, said the Iranian side did not accept Washington's terms for ending the war even as the US presented its "final and best offer". He indicated that Tehran's reluctance to abandon its nuclear programme was one of the key sticking points.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian team, said it is for the US to decide whether it can "earn our trust or not". The Iranian foreign ministry, without elaborating, said the US side resorted to "excessive" and "illegal demands" The failure to reach an agreement has dimmed the prospect of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilise the global energy market. It is unclear whether the US will resume military operations against Iran. "We have been at it now for 21 hours. We've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians, that's the good news," Vance said at a press conference before departing from the Pakistani capital.

"The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America." "But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon," he said.

The Iranian media reported the talks collapsed after negotiators failed to bridge gaps regarding Iran's nuclear program, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and release of frozen Iranian assets. The Iranian foreign ministry said the success of the "diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and goodwill of the other side, and refraining from excessive and illegal demands". Iran foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said issues like the transit through Strait of Hormuz created some hurdles in the talks.

AI, digital tools must not be allowed to override judicial reasoning: SC judge Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal on Sunday said artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools must be used solely as supportive instruments and should not be allowed to override judicial reasoning. Justice Bindal also raised concerns regarding the use of open-source platforms and the potential risks to data confidentiality, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court's eCommittee. The remarks were made while chairing a working session during the two-day national conference on 'Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation', organised on April 11-12 by the apex court's eCommittee in collaboration with the Department of Justice, Government of India. Justice Bindal emphasised the role of technology as an aid rather than a substitute. He said AI and digital tools must be used as supportive instruments and should not be allowed to override judicial reasoning, the statement said. Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari delivered the valedictory address highlighting the significance of continued judicial reforms and technological advancement in the justice delivery system.

Sawan Barwal breaks Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old marathon national record

Himachal Pradesh long-distance runner Sawan Barwal on Sunday scripted history as he broke the 48-year-old marathon national record, the longest standing mark in Indian athletics, at the NN Marathon Rotterdam. Barwal clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to finish 20th in the elite marathon race and erase the previous national record of 2:12:00 which stood since 1978 in Shivnath Singh's name.

The other Indian in the fray, Gopi Thonakal finished 23rd as he ran the 42.195km distance with a time of 2:13:16.

Barwal's achievement was all the more praiseworthy as the Rotterdam event was his first marathon race. He had not run any official marathon race before Sunday. This was his second competition of the season after taking part in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in the USA in January.

Hailing from a village in Joginder Nagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, the 28-year-old Barwal has trained hard for many years, establishing himself as a reputed long-distance runner. His feat on Sunday was the culmination of that hard work, as he literally emerged from the hills of Himachal Pradesh to the flat roads of Rotterdam.

Barwal, an Armyman, was at the 27th spot at around the halfway mark (21km) with a time of 1:04:43 while Gopi was 33rd with 1:04:44. Barwal moved up to 19th spot at the 35km mark but dropped one spot in the end.

His past race record on the World Athletics website does not mention any marathon though he has run many half marathons, and 5000m and 10000m races. He first broke onto the national scene when he won a 10000m silver at the 2022 Federation Cup National Championships. The same year, he won a 5000m bronze at the National Games in Gujarat. His first international medal came in 2023 when he won a bronze in the Asian Half Marathon Championships in Dubai. Barwal won his first national title at the Federation Cup in 2024 with a 5000m gold. But 2025 was the most productive year for Barwal as he won the 5000m and 10000m gold at the National Games in Uttarakhand, 10000m gold at the Federation Cup and a 5000m bronze in the World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar.

Trained by Gopal Thakur, Barwal has also been a regular participant in the Delhi Half Marathon and World 25K Kolkata Run. He won gold among Indian elite runners in the Delhi Half Marathon in 2024.