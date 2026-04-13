Stricter anti-sacrilege Bill tabled in Punjab Assembly

A Bill proposing stricter punishment, including life imprisonment, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib was tabled in the Punjab Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, during a special session of the assembly here.

Mann on Sunday said the legislation would act as a strong deterrent against acts of sacrilege. The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved stringent amendments to the sacrilege law to make punishments more severe. The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes stricter punishments from a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment to deter incidents of 'beadbi' (sacrilege) and uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib. It also proposes fines from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar said it has been a demand that there should be stricter punishment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa supported the Bill. He, however, demanded that a select committee report on the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, be tabled in the House.

Bajwa asked the government whether it consulted constitutional experts before bringing the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sarkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, in the recent past, there have been attempts to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state by committing sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Earlier, the government had said that the existing provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) do not provide sufficiently stringent punishment for acts of sacrilege. While sections 298, 299, and 300 of the BNS do address such matters, they do not prescribe sufficiently stringent punishments to serve as a strong deterrent against such acts, it had said.

SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to implement finger, iris biometric system at polling stations The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission to implement finger and iris biometric identification system at polling stations to prevent duplicate voting. A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi made clear that the prayer sought in the plea can't be considered for the current state Assembly elections in some states. "However, whether such a recourse deserves to be followed before the next parliamentary election and/or state assembly elections needs to be examined. Issue notice," the bench said. The top court sought responses from the Centre, the poll panel and several other states on the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. "The injury to citizens is extremely large as bribery, undue influence, personation, duplicate voting and ghost voting still affects the purity and integrity of the electoral process," the plea submitted.

UK could make migrants wait up to 20 years before becoming settled making it one of the longest waits in world The UK government is planning to make it significantly harder for migrants to obtain permanent residence. If the proposals go ahead, the UK would become more restrictive than most other high-income democracies. The UK home secretary Shabana Mahmood intends to double the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) (the UK's form of permanent residence) from five to ten years for most migrants, and increase it up to 20 for some. Eligibility requirements would also tighten. Migrants would need a clean criminal record (removing the previous 12-month sentence threshold), a higher English language standard and earnings above 12,570 pounds per year for at least three years. This will disproportionately affect those least likely to be in full-time employment, including dependants of people on work visas, family visa holders and refugees. The ten-year baseline for settlement would then be adjusted up or down based on individual circumstances. High-skilled workers, including NHS nurses and doctors, or those earning above 125,140 pounds, for instance, could qualify after five or three years respectively. Those on family visas (such as those married to a British citizen) or who are judged to be making efforts at "integration" such as by volunteering in the community could qualify after five to seven years. Those who have claimed benefits would have to wait up to 20 years, while for those who have entered the country illegally or overstayed their visa would have to wait up to 30 years to settle. For low-skilled workers, the qualifying period would start at 15 years. For refugees it would be 20, with no reductions available unless the person works or studies. In this case, their status would convert to a Protection Work and Study visa, subject to review every 30 months. The government has cited the increasing number of people granted settlement as one of the drivers behind the reforms. This figure has been rising since 2017, reaching 163,000 in the year ending June 2025. The Home Office projects this figure will increase significantly over the next five years. The Home Office has claimed these amendments do not require legislation, meaning they do not need to be put to a parliamentary vote. But opponents have signalled the intention to force a symbolic vote to make their views clear. Much of the concern has to do with the plans to apply the changes retrospectively.