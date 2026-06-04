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India becomes world's 6th largest solar growth market in 2025, surpasses US: Energy MinisterAdvertisement
India is now the world's second-largest solar growth market in 2025, surpassing the United States of America in yearly solar capacity additions, according to Pralhad Joshi, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, on Wednesday.
In his official X handle, Joshi wrote, "As the fastest-growing major solar market, India is driving record capacity additions through strong policy support, innovation and world-class infrastructure". India has surpassed its 50 percent non-fossil fuel capacity target and fulfilled its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of schedule with an astonishing 155 GW of installed solar power.
It installed 37 gigawatts (Gw) of solar power last year, while the US added 34 Gw, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). China, which added 315 Gw, is ahead of India.
In 2023 and 2024, India increased its solar capacity by 9.6 Gw and 25.4 Gw, respectively. 27 Gw and 37.7 Gw were added by the US.
In terms of total installed capacity, India lags behind the United States. India had 135.5 Gw of installed solar capacity in 2025, compared to 211.6 Gw in the United States.
Earlier, in April, India officially became the world's third-largest solar power producer, with cumulative installed solar capacity reaching 143.6 GW as of February 2026, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This was following a record 37.8 GW of new solar capacity added in calendar year 2025, comprising 28.6 GW of utility-scale solar, 7.9 GW of rooftop installations, and 1.35 GW from off-grid systems, per JMK Research.
India's solar growth is catalysing a fundamental shift in how households and businesses approach their energy systems. Consumers across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala are moving beyond basic grid-tied installations toward hybrid solar inverter systems that continue to power homes and businesses during grid outages.