Centre signs pact with West Bengal govt, assembly for implementation of NeVA

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday signed a tripartite pact with the West Bengal government and the state's assembly for implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) in the eastern state.

NeVA is a work-flow system deployed on NIC Cloud, MeghRaj which helps the chair of the House to conduct the proceedings of the House smoothly and to conduct legislative business in a paperless manner.

"Attended the signing ceremony of the Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding among the @mpa_india, Government of West Bengal & the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) at Parliament House, New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The event was also attended virtually by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, among others. Addressing the event, Rijiju said that it was very important for the health of the democracy that the Parliament and state assemblies function properly.

The NeVA is a device-neutral and member-centric application created to equip them to handle diverse House business smartly by putting entire information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid, committee reports etc. in their hand held devices/ tablets and equip all legislatures/ departments to handle it efficiently.

The NeVA will completely eliminate the process of sending out a notice/request for collection of data.

The application hosts a secure page for each member of the House for submitting questions and other notices.

The aim of the project is to bring all the legislatures of the country together, in one platform thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

The mNeVA is a user-friendly mobile app of NeVA which is available on Android as well as on iOS. mNeVA has made information on the conduct of business in legislatures accessible anytime, anywhere to everyone.

India becomes world's 6th largest solar growth market in 2025, surpasses US: Energy Minister Advertisement

India is now the world's second-largest solar growth market in 2025, surpassing the United States of America in yearly solar capacity additions, according to Pralhad Joshi, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, on Wednesday.

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In his official X handle, Joshi wrote, "As the fastest-growing major solar market, India is driving record capacity additions through strong policy support, innovation and world-class infrastructure". India has surpassed its 50 percent non-fossil fuel capacity target and fulfilled its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of schedule with an astonishing 155 GW of installed solar power.

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It installed 37 gigawatts (Gw) of solar power last year, while the US added 34 Gw, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). China, which added 315 Gw, is ahead of India.

In 2023 and 2024, India increased its solar capacity by 9.6 Gw and 25.4 Gw, respectively. 27 Gw and 37.7 Gw were added by the US.

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In terms of total installed capacity, India lags behind the United States. India had 135.5 Gw of installed solar capacity in 2025, compared to 211.6 Gw in the United States.

Earlier, in April, India officially became the world's third-largest solar power producer, with cumulative installed solar capacity reaching 143.6 GW as of February 2026, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This was following a record 37.8 GW of new solar capacity added in calendar year 2025, comprising 28.6 GW of utility-scale solar, 7.9 GW of rooftop installations, and 1.35 GW from off-grid systems, per JMK Research.

India's solar growth is catalysing a fundamental shift in how households and businesses approach their energy systems. Consumers across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala are moving beyond basic grid-tied installations toward hybrid solar inverter systems that continue to power homes and businesses during grid outages.