UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,300 candidates qualify

As many as 13,343 candidates have qualified the civil services preliminary exam, the result of which was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday. The prelims examination was held on May 24. "This year, against 1,016 vacancies notified for the Civil Services Examination, 2026, a total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026," a statement issued by the UPSC said.

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Last year, a total of 14,161 candidates were shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 against 1,087 notified vacancies. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Commission in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview/personality test -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. In accordance with the rules of the examination, all the qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the details including "submission of fee of Rs 200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 except in the case of fee exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates", it said.

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They will also have to provide/update "scribe details, assistive device and question paper in large font (for Main Examination)" and "Filling up the cadre preference for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026", the Commission said.

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The window for filling up these details and submission thereof will be available on the UPSC's website from June 19 to 28. It may be noted that the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2026 dated February 4, 2026, clearly mentions that all the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to mandatorily login to the portal (https://upsconline.nic.in) during this window and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. and submit the Application Form to enable the Commission to generate e-Admit Card, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of examination, it said. Candidates who have uploaded the required documents/information earlier and have no information to update/fill in, are also required to login and finally submit after verifying the details so as to generate the e-admit card for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, the UPSC said. Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the civil services prelims examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result, it said. The candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their issue(s) (if any) in respect of the examination on telephone number 011-40303444/24041001 of the Commission's call centre from 9 AM to 8 PM, the statement said.

Over 1,000 candidates shortlisted for Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam: UPSC

More than 1,000 candidates were shortlisted for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Tuesday.

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The candidates were shortlisted based on the screening test through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, held on May 24. "This year, a total of Â­1,046 candidates have been shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 against 80 vacancies notified for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026," the commission said in a statement. Last year, 2,116 candidates were shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service against 150 notified vacancies.

All qualified candidates will be provided a window to provide or update certain details, including submitting the Rs 200 fee for admission into the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2026, except in the case of exempted candidates â€“ female, PwBD, and SC/ST candidates.

The candidates will also have to give details of scribe, assistive device, question paper in large font (for the main exam), besides "cadre preference." The dates for opening the online window will be updated on the UPSC website. The commission said the result of one candidate, roll number 6300119, has been withheld till the outcome of an ongoing court case. According to the commission, the shortlisted candidates must log in to the UPSC portal (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the window prescribed and update or reconfirm their details.

The candidates must submit their application forms to enable the commission to generate the e-admit card, failing which, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam, it said. The candidates who uploaded their documents earlier and have no information to update or fill in are also required to log in and finally submit after verifying the details to get the admit card, the commission said. Marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test held through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the commission's website after the declaration of final result.

The candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding the result of the examination by contacting the call centre of the commission at 011-40303444/24041001 between 9 am and 8 pm, the statement said.

Disclose recruitment merit lists, selected candidates' marks proactively: CIC to UPSC

The Central Information Commission has advised the UPSC to proactively disclose category-wise merit lists, marks and names of selected candidates in recruitment examinations, saying transparency is crucial in the appointment process. The Central Information Commission (CIC) passed the direction while deciding an appeal filed by a candidate, who sought his interview marks and the waiting list for the post of deputy director (planning/statistics) in the planning department of Delhi government.

Information Commissioner Jaya Varma Sinha noted that "the need for transparency is more in the case of appointment/recruitment" and advised the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act to place relevant information from all stages of recruitment in the public domain. The Commission recommended that the UPSC publish "names of the selected candidates, category wise merit list arranged with sequence beginning with the unreserved category, followed by all reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, PwD) along with their marks, sequence of filling the posts with respect to current or backlog vacancies in public domain" on its website so that citizens have "minimum resort to the use of the RTI Act to obtain the information".

The CIC also pulled up the UPSC over an erroneous RTI response. The appellant was initially denied his interview marks after officials mistakenly linked his request to another candidate involved in pending litigation.

"The Commission admonishes the respondent public authority for committing such blatant errors while replying under the RTI Act," the order said. On the denial of the waiting list under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, the Commission observed that "the term 'confidential' by itself is not an exemption" under the law.

It said the authorities cannot deny information merely by labelling it confidential and must demonstrate how a disclosure would harm the competitive position of a third party. Holding the denial of waiting list information to be "unsustainable in law and contrary to the spirit of transparency mandated under the RTI Act", the CIC directed the central public information officer (CPIO) to provide the required information to the appellant.