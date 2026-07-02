Advertisement India’s first private orbital rocket Vikram-1 to be launched by Aug 4 Advertisement

Skyroot Aerospace on Thursday announced that it will launch the maiden test flight of its Vikram-1 launch vehicle, India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, between July 12 and August 4. The launch will be subject to the completion of assembly and testing operations at the launch site in SDSC-SHAR (Satish Dhawan Space Centre-Sriharikota Range), Sriharikota, and weather, safety and range clearance. Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters. Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to low Earth orbit (LEO), Vikram-1’s maiden mission will target an orbit at an altitude of 450 km with a 60-degree orbital inclination.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the flight-ready rocket in November 2025 during the inauguration of Skyroot’s Infinity campus.

All stages of Skyroot’s Vikram-1 have been successfully integrated and stacked at the launch pad. Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said, “The single most important objective of Mission Aagaman is to capture the real in-flight performance data from every system on Vikram-1.”

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This will be a partially commercial flight, with the company planning to commence full commercial flights after one or two successful demonstrations to orbit. A mix of domestic and international customers will join the test flight.

The mission will gather critical data across propulsion, stage separation, guidance, navigation, control and overall vehicle performance, supporting the evolution of Skyroot into a commercially operational launch company.

Punjab Cabinet approves amendments in law to regularise construction in illegal colonies

In a decision aimed at providing long-awaited relief to thousands of residents living in unauthorised colonies across Punjab, the Punjab Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has approved an amendment to Rule 31 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (PAPR) Rules to simplify the regularisation process for eligible unauthorised colonies across the State.

A decision to this effect was taken during the meeting of the Council of Ministers held here last evening. This will enable the regularisation of unauthorised colonies where at least 25 per cent of the plots have already been built upon. Applications for regularisation may be submitted either by the promoter of the colony or the Resident Welfare Association (RWA). The amended provisions will also apply to eligible colonies situated within notified Local Planning Areas and on agricultural land earmarked under Master Plans, except those falling under the Regional Plan of GMADA.

The last date for submission of applications under the amended Rule has been fixed as September 30, 2026. Unauthorised colonies whose applications were rejected under previous regularisation policies will also be eligible to apply under the amended Rule. For regularisation of residential and industrial colonies, a compounding fee equivalent to five per cent of the prevailing collector rate on the gross area of the colony will be payable, while commercial colonies will attract a compounding fee equivalent to 10 per cent of the prevailing commercial collector rate. After issuance of the provisional regularisation certificate and payment of the prescribed regularisation fee, individual plot holders will become eligible to obtain regularisation certificates for their respective plots and secure approvals in accordance with the prevailing building rules. Plot holders will also be able to register their plots after depositing the prescribed regularisation fee. Where applications are submitted by Resident Welfare Associations, the provisions of RERA will not apply. However, the promoter or the RWA will be responsible for obtaining all necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates from the competent authorities and completing pending development works within the stipulated period. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Cabinet has decided to regularise unauthorised colonies where at least 25 per cent of the plots have already been built upon. “The Government has fixed September 30, 2026 as the last date for submission of applications. Even those unauthorised colonies whose applications were rejected under previous regularisation policies will now be eligible to apply under the amended Rule,” he said .