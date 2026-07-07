Indonesia becomes first buyer of India's Astra Missile Advertisement

India has agreed to sell the indigenous air launched ‘Astra’ missile and additional units of the BrahMos Missile to Indonesia.

The two decisions were part of outcome of bilateral talks Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday. The South East Asian nation seeks 150 of the Astra- Mark 1A Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM). The missiles are already mated onto the Russian-origin Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force. The Indonesian Air Force also has small fleet of Sukhoi jets and the missiles can be fitted onto these jets on existing under-the-wing-weapon bays. India has the existing technical framework to support Indonesia with the aircraft-missile software and hardware integration.

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With this Indonesia will become the very first export customer for the Astra missile system.

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The Astra Mk-1 is an all-weather, radar-guided, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile developed indigenously by India's Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

The Astra deal will add to the growing military and maritime collaboration between India and Indonesia. Signed alongside the Astra agreement was a deal to supply additional BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia, a framework on maritime safety near the critical Strait of Malacca, and a joint agreement to develop Indonesia's strategically located Sabang Port.

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Indonesia has expressed a desire to go beyond the lone BrahMos missile-battery it had wanted in March this year when the two sides established a preliminary procurement framework.

A battery –includes launchers, radars and the missiles.

India and Indonesia had first discussed the sale of the BrahMos supersonic missile in November last year at the Defence Cooperation Dialogue hosted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoedd in New Delhi. In March this year, Indonesian Defence Ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait had said about the agreement with India on getting the missile system was a "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially ⁠in the maritime sector."

Sources said India and Indonesia are working on a phased procurement that would include the Brahmos missile than can fire at targets 290 km away. Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) restrictions on range, cap missile at 290 kms.

New Delhi has proposed a 'joint defence industry cooperation committee' to collaborate in areas such as technology transfer and joint research and development. Indonesia is looking at one of its banks to finance the purchase.

India has already sold the BrahMos missile systems to the Philippines and Vietnam, both are locked in a running maritime territorial dispute with China in the disputed and hydro-carbon rich South China Sea.

Indonesia also has small coast on the same sea, but is not part of the dispute in South China Sea.

The Philippines signed a BrahMos contract with India worth $375 million in 2022, and deliveries started in 2024. It has Coast-based batteries which can target ships at sea. Vietnam is looking at the missile systems and the contract is reportedly valued at approximately $620 million. It includes the supply of mobile coastal defence missile batteries, comprehensive operator training for Vietnamese personnel, and long-term logistics and maintenance support.

The export of lethal, supersonic "fire-and-forget" systems like the BrahMos to ASEAN nations -- especially those with overlapping maritime claims in the South China Sea -- highlights a major shift. New Delhi is actively sharing advanced technology with regional partners to secure maritime commons and build resilient, trusted supply chains outside of traditional blocs.

The BrahMos is the only supersonic cruise missile in the world that flies at three times the speed of sound. It is the product of a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya in 1998.

Swiggy becomes Indian-owned company after domestic ownership surpasses 50%

Fast commerce and food delivery firm Swiggy has become Indian-owned company after domestic ownership surpassed 50 per cent, as per the stock exchange filing on Tuesday. The Bengaluru-headquartered company is now one step closer to obtaining the status of an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC), however, with this latest change, it can now qualify as an Indian-owned firm.

The filing states that as of July 6, 2026, the total amount of foreign investment in Swiggy, including foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI), and other indirect foreign investment, was around 49.76 percent of the company's fully diluted paid-up equity share capital. As a result, domestic ownership rose to 50.24 percent.

With this development, the shares of Swiggy jumped about 6 per cent on Tuesday, indicating a robust investors' sentiment.

India's manufacturing growth rose from 3.44% to 4.15%: ASSOCHAM

India is rapidly strengthening its position as one of the world's leading manufacturing destinations and is emerging as a major beneficiary of the ongoing realignment of global supply chains, according to a new ASSOCHAM study.

The study titled ‘Global Manufacturing Undergoing Strategic Realignment: India Emerges as a Key Beneficiary of Supply Chain Diversification,’ highlights that India's average manufacturing growth rose from 3.44 percent in the pre-pandemic period (2016-19) to 4.15 percent in 2022-25, moving from below the global average to nearly two percentage points above the world benchmark.

This remarkable improvement reflects India's growing competitiveness in the evolving global manufacturing landscape.

The study noted that the post-pandemic world has fundamentally reshaped global manufacturing dynamics. While China remains the world's largest manufacturing economy, new manufacturing investments and production capacity are increasingly being distributed across multiple economies as global firms adopt China+1, near shoring and friend shoring strategies to build resilient and diversified supply chains.

The analysis, covering the world's ten largest manufacturing economies, which together account for nearly 65 percent of global manufacturing output, reveals that India has emerged as one of the "Emerging Manufacturing Leaders" by significantly improving its manufacturing performance relative to the global average in the post-pandemic period.

It shows that before the pandemic, only China, Mexico and Russia recorded manufacturing growth above the global average. In the post-pandemic period, India joined the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom in surpassing the global benchmark.

The report attributes India's rise to several structural strengths, including expanding domestic demand, robust infrastructure development, improved logistics, growing investor confidence under the China+1 strategy, and proactive government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes, industrial corridor development, PM Gati Shakti, and other manufacturing-focused reforms.