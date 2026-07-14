India-UK CETA to come into effect from 15 July, agreement 'most aspirational': Commerce Secretary Advertisement

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) that was signed between India and the UK on July 25, 2025, after several rounds of negotiations, will come into effect from Wednesday. Addressing the media in new Delhi, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said CETA is India's 'most aspirational' trade deal till date and it establishes a future-focused economic framework between two major nations. The agreement covers 30 chapters that include trade in products and services, digital trade, government procurement, MSMEs, innovation, labor, the environment, and gender.

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UK has proposed tariff liberalisation on 98.8 per cent of tariff lines, which covers 99.5 per cent of the value of Indian exports. Of this, 0.5 per cent of trade value has not been subject to tariff liberalisation, while 97.7 per cent of trade value will be fully duty-free.

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With immediate tariff removal on 30.3 per cent of trade value, India's offer covers 89.5 per cent of tariff lines and 89.4 per cent of trade value. The remaining tariff reductions will be phased in over time.

Electrical machinery ($ 2.13 billion), textiles and apparel ($ 1.94 billion), mechanical machinery ($ 1.34 billion), gems and jewellery ($1.03 billion), plastics and rubber ($0.57 billion), organic chemicals ($ 0.56 billion), iron and steel ($0.44 billion), and pharmaceutical products ($ 0.41 billion) are some of India's top exports to the UK.

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According to Agarwal, eligible Indian professionals and their employers will not be required to make social security contributions in the UK while on qualifying temporary assignments according to the Double Contribution Convention (DCC). Furthermore, over 75,000 Indian workers and over 900 firms are anticipated to gain from the policy, as per the Commerce Ministry. Self-certification of origin is another feature of the trade pact.

India releases first trial Index of Services Production, 14 sub-sectors see double-digit growth

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the country's first trial Index of Services Production (ISP) for 19 sub-sectors on Tuesday, offering a monthly measure of short-term activity in the formal services sector for the first time. This is a significant step towards bolstering India's macroeconomic indicators. The first index covers April 2026 and represents about 60 percent of India's services industry, using 2024–2025 as the base year.

The ministry states that the sub-sectoral ISP is "an important milestone in strengthening India's statistical system and improving the measurement of the services sector," which accounts for over half of India's GDP.

After evaluating the trial series' stability and broadening its scope, the overall Index of Services Production will be unveiled later.

In April 2026, 14 of the 19 sub-sectors saw double-digit increase compared to the same month the previous year, and nearly all categories showed positive growth, according to the initial release, which demonstrated strong performance across the sector. Among the top achievers, accommodation and food services saw the largest rise at 37.2 per cent, followed by retail trade (30.8 per cent), administrative and support services (28.7 per cent), and real estate (27.7 per cent).

While wholesale trade, banking, insurance, and IT services all saw robust double-digit growth, telecommunications grew by 22.8 per cent. However, during the month, railway transport had a slight decrease of 0.4 percent, while air transport shrank by 13.9 per cent.

According to the ministry, the index was created under the direction of the Technical Advisory Committee on Index of Services Production (TAC-ISP), which was established in May 2025 and included representatives from academic institutions, business associations, and pertinent government departments and ministries.

According to MoSPI, the ISP was created using a variety of data sources, such as the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE), administrative records, and GST data.

While administrative data has been used for railroads, air travel, banking, and insurance, GST data has been used for industries like trade, lodging, telecommunications, real estate, and IT services.