India needs debt financing of Rs 130–140 lakh crore by 2031 to fund economic growth: Crisil Advertisement

India will need debt financing of Rs 130–140 lakh crore between fiscals 2027 and 2031 to fund corporate capital expenditures, working capital demands, and retail credit consumption, as per Crisil's latest Indian Debt Market Yearbook. According to the analysis, banks alone might not be able to fulfill India's expanding financing demands, thus the country's debt capital market will need to play a significantly bigger role in supporting the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda. It projects that India Inc. will spend between Rs 145 and Rs 155 lakh crore on capital projects between FY27 and FY31, which is around 50 per cent more than the preceding five fiscal years.

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The report notes that the infrastructure and industrial sectors will need long-term debt of Rs 57–61 lakh crore, while corporate working capital and retail lending through non-bank lenders will require an additional Rs 70–80 lakh crore. The research claims that India's financing system is still largely reliant on banks, with gross bank credit making up 62 per cent of GDP at the end of FY26 and the debt capital market making up only 21.8 per cent of GDP. In contrast, debt capital markets make up roughly 76 per cent of the GDP in the Euro area and 110 per cent of the GDP in the US.

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It added that the banking system's credit-to-deposit ratio is still high, making it difficult for wholesale bank credit to grow. Over the next five fiscal years, the country may still experience a funding gap notwithstanding projected increases in bank lending, external commercial borrowings, and current debt market instruments. The report further highlighted that the corporate bond market has grown consistently over the last five fiscal years, reaching around Rs 59 lakh crore in FY26 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 per cent. With outstanding corporate bonds making up just 17 percent of GDP, it is still little in comparison to the scale of the economy. Furthermore, the report predicts that India's real GDP growth would slow to 6.6 per cent in FY27 from 7.7 per cent in FY26 due to rising crude oil prices, supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and the effects of an anticipated below-normal monsoon.

Department of Space tightens norms for exit of ISRO scientists associated with critical missions Advertisement

With over 100 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists and technical personnel quitting the space agency including those associated with Gaganyaan mission, the Department of Space (DoS) in an order stated requests of voluntary retirement cannot be accepted as ‘matter of routine’. The official memorandum issued on July 14 said, “Of late, it is noticed that there has been a spate of requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group 'A' Scientific/Technical personnel of ISRO including those associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan and other important missions / projects severely impacting the implementation of projects of national importance.”

The memorandum addressed to Directors of ISRO Centers including the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (\BVSSC), UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO Telemetry and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) said that voluntary retirement and resignation requests from Scientific & Technical personnel associated with the Gaganyaan and other important missions and projects may not be accepted as a matter of routine. “Accordingly, Centre Directors/Heads of Units are advised not to accept any requests for voluntary retirement or resignation from Scientific and Technical personnel of Group 'A' associated with the Gaganyaan or other important Mission / Project till its realisation. Any such requests received from Scientific/Technical personnel, even of and below the rank of Scientist/Engineer- SG, may be sent to the Department with clear recommendations of the Directors of Centres/Heads of Units for final decision,” said the memorandum signed by SR Rajashekar, Joint Secretary (Personnel) for the DoS.

India worst hit by climate-related sleep loss by losing 78 to 91 hours of sleep annually

India is among the global hotspots for climate-related sleep loss with people in southern parts of the country losing 78 to 91 hours of sleep annually, including eight to nine hours due to climate change, according to a new report by Climate Central. The findings add to growing evidence that climate change is not only causing extreme weather events but is also affecting everyday aspects of life, including how well people sleep.

The report analyzed temperature data and sleep research from 1,338 major cities worldwide, including 107 cities in India. Researchers found that across all cities studied, climate change has at least doubled heat-related sleep loss since the early 1970s.

Globally, an average person lost nearly 56 hours of sleep every year because of nighttime heat between 2020 and 2025. Around six of those lost hours were directly linked to climate change, accounting for just over 10 per cent of the total sleep loss.

However, the impact is much greater in places where nights are already very warm, including several parts of India.

Among Indian states, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest climate change-driven sleep loss, with residents losing an estimated 7.9 additional hours of sleep per person each year due to climate change. Chennai recorded the highest overall sleep loss at 93 hours per year.

Mumbai followed with 84 hours. Kolkata recorded 80 hours of sleep loss annually. Bengaluru showed the strongest climate change signal, with around eight hours of sleep loss every year directly linked to climate change.

The human body naturally lowers its core temperature before and during sleep. Cooler nighttime temperatures help this process and allow the body to enter deeper, more restorative stages of sleep.

When nights remain hot, the body struggles to cool itself. This makes it harder to fall asleep, increases the chances of waking up during the night and reduces the amount of deep sleep a person gets. Even if someone spends enough time in bed, the quality of sleep may be poor. Unlike daytime heat, nighttime heat often goes unnoticed because people are indoors. However, experts say it may have long-term health consequences.

Kristina Dahl, Vice-President for Science at Climate Central, said the report demonstrates another hidden cost of global warming. She said the analysis shows that climate change is translating into measurable hours of lost sleep by combining climate attribution science with research on how heat affects sleep.

The report says hotter nights are becoming more common as climate change continues to warm the planet. While extreme heat often receives attention because of heatwaves and record-breaking daytime temperatures, rising nighttime temperatures could become an equally important public health challenge.