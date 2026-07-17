Advertisement 3 new MH-60R Seahawks to boost Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capability Advertisement

The Navy is set to induct three more MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters, enhancing its anti-submarine warfare capabilities. US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin delivered one helicopter last week, while two more are expected this week. Following completion of documentation and validation procedures, the helicopters are expected to be inducted into the Navy over the next few days. With the addition of these three helicopters, the Navy’s fleet of MH-60R Seahawks will rise to 21. India had contracted 24 of the helicopters from the US under a $2.6-billion deal, with deliveries beginning in 2021. The Seahawks are replacing the ageing British-origin Sea King helicopters.

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At present, 15 Seahawks are deployed on naval warships. Another three have already been delivered but remain in the US for pilot training. Sources say delivery of the final batch of three helicopters is still pending. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed the development, posting on X: “Excellent news for the growing US-India defence partnership! Great to see this advanced capability strengthening maritime security and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” The MH-60R Seahawk is equipped with advanced sensors, avionics and weapon systems that enhance maritime domain awareness and enable rapid response in anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike and search-and-rescue missions.

The helicopter features a glass cockpit with multifunction displays integrated with night-vision goggles, a missile-approach warning system, laser rangefinder, decoy dispensers, infrared jammer, electronic support measures and a multi-mode radar with automatic periscope detection and discrimination capability. The Seahawk has a crew of three to four personnel and can carry up to five passengers. It has a payload capacity of around 3,000 kg, a top speed of 330 kmph and a range of 830 km. The platform can be armed with torpedoes, air-to-surface missiles, machine guns and an airborne mine-clearing system.

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In August 2024, the US approved an Indian order worth $52.8 million for three types of high-altitude anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys. In October 2024, Washington also cleared the sale of 53 MK-54 lightweight torpedoes for the MH-60R fleet, along with associated equipment, training and support. The torpedo has a range of around 10 km. Last year, India signed a Rs 7,995-crore sustainment support agreement with the US for the Indian Navy’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters.

Modi flags of first ever hydrogen train from Jind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first hydrogen fuel-powered passenger train from Jind railway station terming it as the ‘longest and most powerful hydrogen powered train in the world’. Addressing a gathering at the HUDA ground after inaugurating the train, the PM equated the moment with the launch of first ever train in India during the British era in 1853 which ran between Mumbai and Thane. “The name of Jind has been booked in the annals of history as the first train has started operating between Jind and Sonepat,” he said.

PM said that there are huge possibilities of expansion of the hydrogen train after the launch of first ever operations between Jind and Sonepat. “We will continue to conduct research on it to bring down its cost, to improve the efficiency,” he said, adding that the hydrogen train had started about 7-8 years ago and there are about 3-4 countries which has the capability to operate this train. Every Indian will be proud to know that this is the most powerful hydrogen train with 3200 horsepower. This is also the longest train as the rest of the countries have just 3-4 coaches but India has launched the 10 coach train. The PM said that this is a good example of make in India as it was designed and manufactured by Indian scientists and company.