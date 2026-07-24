Par panel recommends strict regulation of sugar content in infant food products Advertisement

A parliamentary panel has suggested that the sugar content in various categories of infant food products be carefully regulated and aligned with recommended dietary limits. It also strongly recommend introduction of a mandatory sugar-level classification framework under the front-of-pack nutrition labeling regime, based on clearly defined and scientifically derived thresholds aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)– National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) guidance, to facilitate immediate recognition by consumers. The raft of suggestions from the panel comes against the backdrop of concerns in certain quarters about the quality and sugar content in infant food products, which are generally considered as a supplement to breast milk.

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The committee has also asked the government to conduct periodic scientific review of the sugar threshold limit in infant nutrition. It also directed the food regulator to accord 'priority enforcement status' for infant and baby food products, with a defined minimum percentage of annual inspections and sampling reserved for this segment.

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The Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has presented a report on 'Regulation of Packaged Commodities with Specific Reference to Sugar Content in Baby Products and other Food Products' in Parliament. The panel also suggested that the government strengthen monitoring mechanisms, ensure adherence to nutritional guidelines, and also to promote formulations with minimal or no added sugars.

In case food products meant for infants and children contain added sugar in any form, the panel said, those products should mandatorIly carry "clear and prominent front-of-pack declaration".

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"The label should state the presence of added sugar in grams per serving, along with its percentage contribution to the daily energy requirement of the target age group," it said.

The report mentioned that WHO recommends reducing the intake of free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake for both adults and children, and suggests that a further reduction below 5 per cent may provide additional health benefits.

Swiggy board approves 49.5% foreign ownership limit to obtain IOCC status

In an effort to meet India's foreign exchange restrictions and become an Indian-owned-and-controlled company (IOCC), Swiggy's board has approved a proposal aimed at limiting the company's total foreign ownership at 49.5 percent on a fully diluted basis. According to a regulatory filing, the plan will be presented to shareholders for approval through a special resolution at the company's 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is set for August 18. Swiggy would be able to directly own and sell inventory through its fast commerce company, Instamart, if it were granted IOCC accreditation. It is anticipated that the inventory-led strategy will boost operating efficiency, improve supply chain control, and increase profitability. Eternal's rival Blinkit already uses this business strategy. Swiggy has been striving for IOCC status for many months. The company's amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA), which were necessary to fulfill the ownership and control requirements, were not approved by shareholders in May.

In addition to the foreign ownership limitation, the board has accepted suggested changes to the AoA that would bring it into compliance with the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

UPSC invites applications for direct recruitment to various government posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to various posts under the Government of India. According to a press release, the Commission said that the detailed Advertisement and Special Advertisement, along with instructions for candidates, have been uploaded on its official website. As per the release, interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal from July 25 to August 14. The UPSC has advised applicants to carefully read and follow the detailed instructions provided in the advertisement before submitting their online applications. Further details regarding the vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process and application guidelines are available in the detailed advertisements hosted on the Commission's website, the release added. The latest recruitment notification comes a month after the UPSC introduced a technology-driven reform aimed at strengthening the integrity of its examination process. Earlier in June, the Commission successfully implemented a real-time face authentication protocol during the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, to prevent impersonation and examination malpractice. According to the UPSC, the mobile phone-based authentication system enabled invigilators to verify candidates in real time by matching their live image with the photograph uploaded during the application process. The exercise was conducted across all 2,072 examination centres nationwide, with the application developed by the Commission in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Commission had also developed a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the system and trained invigilators across the country. The application, which functions on any Android smartphone without requiring specialised hardware, authenticated candidates in approximately 6-8 seconds, helping ensure smooth entry into examination centres. According to the UPSC, the application was simultaneously used by more than 7,000 invigilators and processed nearly 12,000 face authentications per minute during peak hours, covering around 5.5 lakh candidates. UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar had described the initiative as a significant step towards ensuring impersonation-free examinations, saying the successful implementation reflected the Commission's commitment to transparency, fairness and the use of technology to strengthen public examinations.