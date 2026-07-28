Parl panel summons Meta, X, Google over social media regulation on Aug 3

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has summoned representatives of major digital and social media platforms, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for a meeting on August 3 to discuss the regulation of social media and digital platforms. Chairman of the panel and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey said the committee has called representatives from Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), X, Snapchat and Google to appear before it on August 3 at 4 pm.

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The companies will be required to explain the measures they have in place to safeguard the privacy and interests of women, children, farmers, rural citizens, labourers and the general public. In May, Dubey had announced that the panel would summon executives from major digital and social media companies, including Meta, X, Google and Amazon, as part of its ongoing examination of net neutrality and equal access to the Internet.

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He had asserted that all 140 crore Internet users in the country should enjoy equal rights under consumer protection laws, irrespective of the platform or service they use. Dubey had said the committee was examining whether telecom operators and digital platforms were creating preferential access for certain categories of users, including postpaid mobile subscribers and paying customers on digital platforms. “The panel is assessing whether such practices undermine the principles of net neutrality and equal treatment of Internet users,” he had said.

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Rajnath Singh unveils reforms for Coast Guard; women now have equal opportunities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced two policy reforms for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), aimed

at widening opportunities for women officers and easing the administrative formalities for grant of ex-gartia to families of personnel, who go missing at sea while on duty. The reforms were unveiled at an event held at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi. The first is reform is an overhaul on how officers are inducted into the Coast Guard, replacing the earlier framework with a gender-neutral system. Women will now be eligible for both Short Service Appointments (SSA) and Permanent Appointments (PA) on equal footing with men. The SSA, previously reserved for women, has been opened to male candidates as well.

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Under the new policy, career progression for women officers will be at par with their male colleagues from the start of training. Women already serving on Permanent Appointments will be eligible for promotion to senior ranks once they meet the standard eligibility criteria, and women currently on Short Service Appointments will have the option to convert to Permanent Appointments if they satisfy the stipulated conditions. The reform follows years of pressure on the government from the judiciary. The Supreme Court had repeatedly pushed the Centre to extend permanent commissions to women in the Coast Guard, at one point warning that the government must act or the Court would intervene itself, and pointing out that the Coast Guard remained an outlier after similar reforms had already been implemented in the Army, Navy and Air Force. The second reform addresses a long-standing administrative gap affecting the families of Coast Guard personnel who go missing at sea in the line of duty. Under the new rules, the ICG can now formally declare a missing service member "presumed dead" for the specific purpose of processing ex-gratia compensation — a change designed to significantly cut down delays in releasing financial support and terminal benefits to next of kin. The ICG has long maintained that it functions as a gender-neutral force, noting that women already serve as Dornier aircraft and hovercraft pilots alongside administrative roles. The new policy is intended to formalise and extend that inclusion into the force's core officer cadre and promotion pipeline.