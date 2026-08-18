BRICS nations seek more climate finance Advertisement

China will host the 13th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in 2027, as the 12th meeting held here on Tuesday called for greater climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building for developing countries, the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting said.

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The decisions outlined in the Joint Statement recognised climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification, drought, land degradation and pollution as interconnected challenges.

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BRICS countries agreed to deepen cooperation on sustainable lifestyles, forest fires, land restoration, circular economy and climate adaptation, while calling for greater international financial support for developing nations to tackle climate change.

The ministers stressed that developing countries need greater access to climate finance, particularly concessional finance, along with technology transfer and capacity building. They called for new, additional, predictable and accessible support for climate adaptation and urged developed countries to meet their commitments on scaling up adaptation finance.

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The joint statement also mentioned the establishment of a Network of BRICS Institutions for knowledge sharing, research and innovation on sustainable lifestyles. The network will connect academic, research and government institutions and facilitate the exchange of policies, technologies, best practices and capacity-building programmes.

The statement placed strong emphasis on afforestation, reforestation, ecosystem restoration and disaster resilience. BRICS countries highlighted the need for science-based wildfire management, integrated early-warning systems and greater sharing of expertise and technology.

A common understanding on forest fire preparedness and response was also issued. It calls for stronger fire prevention, satellite-based monitoring, ground detection networks, risk mapping, rapid response systems and the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and remote sensing. Community participation and traditional knowledge were also highlighted.

The statement further stressed that developed countries should provide adequate and predictable financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries for adaptation, with priority given to grant-based or concessional finance.

The BRICS countries also opposed unilateral, punitive and discriminatory measures such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms, saying such measures could undermine developing countries’ efforts to tackle climate change and build resilience.