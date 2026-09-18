India’s first dengue vaccine to enter private market in 2027, Dr Reddy's to sell Takeda's Qdenga nationwide

India’s first approved dengue vaccine is set to become available in the private market in the first half of 2027, bringing vaccine-based prevention against the mosquito-borne disease to the country for the first time. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda on Friday announced an agreement under which Dr Reddy’s will exclusively promote and distribute Takeda’s Qdenga vaccine in India’s private paediatric and adult vaccination market. The rollout is subject to completion of regulatory and quality-related processes. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted Qdenga marketing authorisation in July for people aged 4 to 60 years, making it the first dengue vaccine approved in India.

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Qdenga is a live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine, meaning it uses weakened dengue-virus components designed to generate protection against all four dengue virus serotypes. It is administered in two 0.5 ml doses, three months apart. Importantly for India, vaccination does not require testing a person beforehand to establish whether they have previously had dengue. The arrival comes against a substantial dengue burden. The World Health Organisation reported more than 14.4 million dengue cases and 11,201 deaths globally in 2024, including 232,425 cases reported by India.

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The vaccine's Indian approval was supported by global clinical evidence as well as a Phase III study, DEN-302, conducted among healthy Indian participants aged 4-60. CDSCO records describe the Indian study as evaluating the vaccine's safety and immunogenicity, or its ability to trigger an immune response. The regulator also considered efficacy evidence from the global clinical programme. However, the Indian evidence also has limitations that will matter as Qdenga moves into routine use. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) assessment of 'DEN-302' found that 91.5% of participants already showed evidence of previous dengue exposure, leaving relatively few dengue-naive participants. The assessment specifically cautioned that the small number of seronegative participants prevented firm conclusions about that group. The study also found an immune response against all four serotypes regardless of baseline status.

This means India's own study provides useful safety and immune-response information, but offers limited evidence on how the vaccine performs specifically in Indians who have never previously encountered dengue. The assessment did not identify a new safety signal. It also noted that the study's largely male and previously dengue-exposed population could have affected the observed frequency of vaccine-related reactions.

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India’s net direct tax collection rises 13% to over Rs 12.12 trillion till Sept 17 on higher advance tax receipts

The net direct tax collection by the government increased by 13 per cent, surpassing Rs 12.12 trillion until September 17 of this fiscal year due to a boost in advance tax receipts, as per the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday. Corporate tax collection rose by 19.48 per cent to approximately Rs 5.56 trillion, whereas non-corporate tax (individuals and HUFs) collection went up by 6 percent to more than Rs 6.16 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Securities Transactions Tax (STT) collection jumped by 53 per cent to Rs 40,214 crores from April 1 to September 17. Likewise, the Refund disbursement surged by 29.19 per cent, exceeding Rs 2.20 trillion by September 17, according to the data. Gross direct tax collection registered a 15 per cent increase, amounting to more than Rs 14.32 trillion, while Advance Tax collection until September 17 rose by 16.18 per cent to approximately Rs 5.22 trillion. This comprised an 18 per cent increase in advance corporate tax payments exceeding Rs 4.16 trillion, alongside a 9.24 per cent growth in non-corporate advance tax payments totaling Rs 1.06 trillion.