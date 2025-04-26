Russia declares total liberation of Kursk region

Russia declared full liberation of western Kursk region and lauded the role of North Korean troops in purging the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Parts of the Kursk region were captured by the Ukrainian armed forces in August 2024 in incursion. Ukraine denied Russia's claim. Briefing President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff of RF Armed Forces, Gen Valery Gerasimov said: “Kursk region is fully liberated from Ukrainian troops after the last habitation of Gornal was liberated this morning.” Kiev had attempted to occupy the Kursk region bordering on eastern Ukraine to take over control of gas export terminal Sudzha as a bargaining chip in future negotiations . However, backed by NATO arms and mercenaries, Ukrainian forces were unable to capture the regional Atomic Power plant.

Risk assessment conducted for glacial Rani Lake in Arunachal

A comprehensive risk assessment of Rani Lake, a Category-B glacial lake identified by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its potential to trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, was conducted by a team from the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS). Rani lake is situated at Gorichen Peak in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. The team collaborated with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) in Goa, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The assessment took place during the third high-altitude expedition to the Khangri Glacier in Gorichen Mountain region from April 19 to 26, CESHS Director (ES) Tana Tage said.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra set to resume in June 2025 after three-year hiatus

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2025 is scheduled to take place between June and August, marking the resumption of the revered pilgrimage after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications for participation are now open on the official website (kmy.gov.in), with selection to be carried out through a fair, computer-generated, random, and gender-balanced process. This year, the Yatra will accommodate five batches of 50 pilgrims each travelling through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass and 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each crossing through Sikkim's Nathu La Pass. Since 2015, the entire application and selection procedure has been fully computerised, eliminating the need for applicants to send letters or faxes.

Uganda declares end to latest ebola outbreak

Uganda declared an end to the country's latest outbreak of ebola, three months after authorities confirmed cases of the highly infectious and often fatal viral hemorrhagic infection in the capital Kampala. The East African country announced its latest outbreak on January 30 after the death of a male nurse who tested positive for the virus. "Good news! The current ebola Sudan Virus Disease outbreak has officially come to an end," the health ministry said in a post on the X platform. It added the declaration of the end of the outbreak followed 42 days "without a new case since the last confirmed patient was discharged." In the post, the ministry did not give the latest total caseload recorded during the outbreak.