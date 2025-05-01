WHO set to back use of weight-loss drugs for adults globally

The World Health Organisation plans to officially back the use of weight-loss drugs to treat obesity in adults for the first time, marking a shift in its approach to treating the global health problem. The UN agency also called for strategies to improve access to the treatment in low- and middle-income countries. More than a billion people now have obesity worldwide, according to the WHO, and around 70% of them live in low and middle-income countries, the World Bank estimates. The drugs have been launched in the United States and other high-income countries like Germany and Britain. But they can cost over $1,000 a month, and studies suggest people may have to take the drugs for the rest of their lives to keep the weight off.

Incoming cargo operations begin at Arunachal's Donyi Polo airport

Incoming cargo operations officially commenced via passenger terminal at Donyi Polo Airport here on Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said. The inbound cargo services by IndiGo started during the day, while the outbound operations will begin shortly, Khandu said in a social media post. The services will ensure faster delivery of essential goods, parcels, and business consignments directly to Itanagar. These will support local traders and entrepreneurs with quicker, cost-effective logistics, Khandu said. The chief minister said the start of the services will result in improved access to medical supplies, enhanced emergency healthcare response, and convenience for passengers who can now receive cargo during their travel.

GST revenue hits record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, up 12.6 pc

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, reflecting strong economic activity and March-end reconciliation of books by businesses. The GST mop-up was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 lakh crore. According to the latest government data released on Thursday, GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 per cent to about Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore. Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April. After adjusting refunds, net GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in April.

Pentagon's AI metals programme goes private in bid to boost Western supply deals

A US government-created artificial intelligence programme that aims to predict the supply and price of critical minerals has been transferred to the control of a non-profit organisation that is helping miners and manufacturers strike supply deals. Launched in late 2023 by the US Department of Defence, the Open Price Exploration for National Security AI metals programme is an attempt to counter China's sweeping control of the critical minerals sector, as Reuters reported last year. Now, more than 30 mining companies, manufacturers and investors, including auto giant Volkswagen, have joined the Critical Minerals Forum non-profit and will be its first users, according to Rob Strayer, a former US diplomat and the organisation's president.