GRSE delivers first anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft to Navy
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd said it has delivered the first of eight anti-submarine warfare (ASW) shallow water crafts to the Indian Navy on Thursday.
The ASW shallow water crafts will add punch to the Indian Navy's capability to patrol coastal areas where enemy submarines could be lurking.
'INS Arnala', the first of the eight ASW shallow water crafts being constructed by the Kolkata-based warship-maker for the Indian Navy, was delivered on Thursday.
The 77.6-metre-long and 10.5-metre-wide ASW SWCs are capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters as well as search and attack.
Capability
"These can also carry out coordinated anti-submarine operations with aircraft," the official said.
The ship was constructed through the PPP model with GRSE collaborating with private shipyard L&T Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu, the PSU said in a statement.
GRSE was awarded the Raksha Mantri's Award in 2022 for designing the Arnala, described as the ‘most silent ship'.
The ship, named after an island with a historic fort off the Maharashtra Coast, has nearly 88 per cent indigenous content, the statement said.
GRSE is now building 16 more warships, including three P17A advanced stealth frigates, seven ASW SWCs, two survey vessels and four next generation offshore patrol vessels.
European Parliament votes to lower protections on wolves
Lawmakers in Europe voted to downgrade protections for wolves across the European Union's 27 states in a victory for farmers over environmentalists. Nearly two-thirds of the European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg, France voted to change wolves' status from 'strictly protected' to 'protected' in a vote of 371 to 162, with 37 abstentions. Centrist and right-wing groups celebrated the vote. “Farmers can now breathe a sigh of relief," said Herbert Dorfmann, a spokesperson for the European People's Party, a coalition of centre-right groups in the EU. Right-wing Dutch politician Sander Smit said on Twitter: ‘This is fantastic news.’ Environmental groups criticised the decision as politically motivated rather than scientifically grounded.
Russia promises to invest $1 billion in ally Cuba by 2030
Russia said its businesses would invest more than $1 billion in long-time political ally Cuba by 2030, Cuba's presidency said, promising a lifeline for the communist-run Caribbean island amid a gruelling economic crisis. Russia had previously announced the so-called "Plan 2030" with Cuba, but for the first time put a price tag on a range of proposals to invest in key areas including electricity production, agriculture and public lighting. "Under this Plan, Russian companies and businesspeople have expressed their willingness and confirmed their readiness to invest more than $1 billion in the Cuban economy," said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko. Punishing sanctions from the United States, collapsing tourism and inefficient state-run production have hamstrung Cuba's economy, leaving it with little room to manoeuvre.
Britain set to strike first deal to cut Trump tariffs
The United States and Britain will announce a deal to lower tariffs on some goods, the first such agreement since US President Donald Trump sparked a global trade war with universal levies. In posts on Truth Social, Trump said he would hold an Oval Office news conference about a "full and comprehensive" trade agreement with Britain, but gave no further details about the pact. The deal is likely to be narrow, with Britain securing a reduction in Trump's new tariffs on cars and steel, the two sectors hardest hit. In order to secure the carve-out, Britain could give some access to agricultural markets. The US has also sought a cut to Britain's digital sales tax, which affects America's tech giants. The governments could also set out an ambition to strike a broader trade deal, encompassing other sectors.
Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ set for screening at Cannes under Classics section
A 4K restored version of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1970 film "Aranyer Din Ratri" will be screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Classics section. Based on the novel of the same name by author Sunil Gangopadhyay, the Bengali-language film, titled "Days and Nights in the Forest" in English, featured an ensemble cast of Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal. The movie, which explored themes of alienation, class, and modernity, followed the story of four city-bred men who escape to the forests of Palamau for a carefree holiday, only to undergo a journey of self-discovery. The 4K restoration was completed using the original camera and sound negative preserved by producer Purnima Dutta, who will attend the screening along with Tagore, Margaret Bodde, executive director of The Film Foundation, and FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. The premiere of "Aranyer Din Ratri" will be presented by renowned Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, a self-professed and long-time admirer of Ray. Last year, the 4K restored version of Shyam Benegal's "Manthan" (1976) was screened in the same section at the prestigious gala.
