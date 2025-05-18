Constitution of India supreme, all its pillars must work together: CJI

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Sunday stressed that neither the judiciary nor the executive, but the country's Constitution was supreme and its pillars must work together. Even though Parliament has the power to amend the Constitution, it cannot touch the “basic doctrine” structure, he said, underscoring the supremacy of the Constitution. The right to shelter is also supreme, he said, referring to “bulldozer justice”. Justice Gavai, who took oath as the 52nd CJI earlier this week, spoke at his felicitation ceremony and state lawyers' conference organised by the Bar Council Maharashtra and Goa here. The CJI said he was glad that the country has not just strengthened but has also developed on the social and economic fronts and continues to do so.

Two years on, flood-hit Himachal's Larji power project resumes operations

The 126-MW Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Kullu, which was hit by the devastating floods in July 2023, has been fully restored and made operational, officials said. The restoration work was completed in less than two years with the help of the state government which had initially allocated Rs 25 crore, then topped it up with another Rs 35 crore and subsequently Rs 185.87 crore. Unit I of the Larji Power Project was restarted on January 15, 2024 and synchronised with the power grid on May 2, 2024. Unit II was restored on August 9, 2024, while the Unit III was restored on January 17 this year. With all three turbines now operational, the project has fully resumed power generation, the spokesperson said, adding, to safeguard the project from future natural calamities, several preventive measures have been implemented.

Zelenskiy meets Pope Leo, says ready for talks in any format to get results

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met Pope Leo on Sunday following the new pontiff's inaugural Mass at the Vatican, adding that Kyiv was ready for talks in any format to get real results in ending the war with Russia. Zelensky said on the Telegram app that he was grateful to the Vatican for its readiness to host direct talks between Ukraine and Russia and "for its clear voice to defend just and lasting peace".

South Korea’s presidential candidates face off in fiery debate

South Korea's presidential candidates faced off in a heated first TV debate on Sunday, ahead of a snap election on June 3 to choose a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol who was impeached over his short-lived martial law declaration in December. Lee Jae-myung, the main opposition Democratic Party's candidate and the frontrunner in the race, has faced criticism from opponents as being too friendly to China, citing his comments that South Korea does not need to get involved in China-Taiwan disputes. Kim Moon-soo, candidate for the conservative People Power Party, vowed to create jobs and deregulate to foster businesses.