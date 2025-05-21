'Heart Lamp' first Kannada book to win Booker Prize

Advertisement Indian writer, women activist Banu Mushtaq scripted history by winning the International Booker prize for the short story anthology, Heart Lamp in 2025. It is the first short-story collection and a Kannada book to win the honour in London on Tuesday. Originally written in the Kannada language, the stories in Heart Lamp were translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi. She was also honoured with the International Booker Prize along with writer Mushtaq.

As per the Booker Prize website, Heart Lamp is a collection of 12 short stories chronicling the everyday lives of women and girls in patriarchal communities in southern India. The collection of 12 stories spans more than 30 years, written between 1990 and 2023.

Mushtaq is the author of six short-story collections, a novel, an essay collection and a poetry collection. Holding expertise in the Kannada language, the writer has won major awards for her literary works, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy and the Daana Chintamani Attimabbe awards, as per The Booker Prizes website. Advertisement Heart Lamp is the first book-length translation of Mushtaq's work into English. Following her win, Mushtaq becomes the second Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize, while Heart Lamp book is the first winner to be translated from Kannada. As for Deepa Bhasthi, she is a writer and literary translator based in Kodagu, southern India. Her published translations from Kannada include a novel by Kota Shivarama Karanth and a collection of short stories by Kodagina Gouramma, as stated by The Booker Prizes website. Advertisement Max Porter, Chair of the International Booker Prize 2025 judges praised the book and called it a "joy" to listen to the "evolving appreciation" of the book from the different perspectives of the jury. "This was the book the judges really loved, right from our first reading. It's been a joy to listen to the evolving appreciation of these stories from the different perspectives of the jury. We are thrilled to share this timely and exciting winner of the International Booker Prize 2025 with readers around the world," said Max Porter as quoted by The Booker Prizes website. ANI

