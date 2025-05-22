DT
UK signs Chagos deal with Mauritius to seal future of US-UK air base
Reuters
London, Updated At : 08:08 PM May 22, 2025 IST
Members of the British Chagossian community demonstrate, as they wait to hear the outcome of a court injunction that temporarily blocked the UK from concluding Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius, outside the High Court in London, Britain, May 22. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain signed a deal on Thursday to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, after a London judge overturned a last-minute injunction and cleared the way for an agreement the government says is vital to protect the nation's security.

The multibillion-dollar deal will allow Britain to retain control of the strategically important U.S.-UK air base on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the archipelago in the Indian Ocean, under a 99-year lease.

The government, which has been criticised by opposition parties for pursuing a deal they say is overly costly and would play into the hands of China, has long said the agreement is essential to secure the future of Diego Garcia.

The signing ends months of wrangling over the deal, the details of which were first announced in October, after the then-Mauritian leader Pravind Jugnauth was replaced by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who raised concerns about it.

It was further delayed after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in January, with London wanting to give the new administration time to examine the details of the plan.

In February, Trump indicated his backing for the deal.

The financial component of the deal includes 3 billion pounds to be paid by Britain to Mauritius over the 99-year term of the agreement, with an option for a 50-year extension and Britain maintaining the right of first refusal thereafter.

The base's capabilities are extensive and strategically crucial. Recent operations launched from Diego Garcia include bombing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in 2024-2025, humanitarian aid deployments to Gaza and, further back, attacks on Taliban and al-Qaeda targets in Afghanistan in 2001.

Reliance Defence ties up with German firm to make ammunition

Reliance Defence Limited, a company promoted by Reliance Infrastructure Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG in the field of ammunition, according to a statement issued by Reliance.

Under the agreement, Reliance will supply Rheinmetall with explosives and propellants for medium and large-calibre ammunition.

The partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Reliance’s defence manufacturing capabilities. Anil Ambani is the Chairman of the Reliance Group.

As part of the collaboration, Reliance will establish a greenfield manufacturing facility in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The facility will have the capacity to produce up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tonnes of explosives and 2,000 tonnes of propellants annually. Reliance Defence already has strategic partnerships with France-based Dassault Aviation and Thales Group. It recently announced plans to develop an integrated manufacturing project for explosives, ammunition and small arms under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City initiative.

