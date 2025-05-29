US says it will start revoking visas for Chinese students

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday the United States will start "aggressively" revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. If applied to a broad segment of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese university students in the United States, the move could disrupt a major source of income for American schools and a crucial pipeline of talent for US technology companies.

President Donald Trump's administration has sought to ramp up deportations and revoke student visas as part of wide-ranging efforts to fulfill its hardline immigration agenda. In a statement, Rubio said the State Department will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

"The U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students," he said.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing on Thursday condemned the move and said it had lodged protests with Washington, while Chinese students with offers from US universities expressed despair at the crackdown.

International students - India and China together accounting for 54% of them - contributed more than $50 billion to the US economy in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Two-member women team of Indian Navy returns after sailing around globe

"The world of the sea is the same planet but a whole different world," said Lt Cdr Roopa A of the Indian Navy on Thursday as she and her partner Lt Cdr Dilna K returned to Goa after successfully circumnavigating the globe in a sailing boat. The duo, with back-up support from the Navy, covered more than 25,600 nautical miles in 238 days in INSV Tarini, their sailing boat. It was the first circumnavigation of the globe in a sailing vessel by Indian women in `double-handed' mode, said a Navy spokesperson. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the two intrepid women and their vessel upon the completion of the eight-month `Navika Sagar Parikrama II (NSP II)' expedition at Mormugao Port Authority in Vasco. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who had flagged off the expedition on October 2 last year, was also present.

Swiss residents in shock after glacier debris buries village

Residents were struggling to absorb the scale of devastation caused by a huge chunk of glacier that buried most of their picturesque Swiss village, in what scientists suspect is a dramatic example of the impact of climate change on the Alps. A deluge of ice, mud and rock crashed down a mountain on Wednesday, engulfing some 90% of the village of Blatten. Its 300 residents had already been evacuated earlier in May after part of the mountain behind the Birch Glacier began to crumble. However, rescue teams with search dogs were still scouring the area on Thursday for a missing 64-year-old man after an initial scan with thermal drones found nothing. As the Swiss army closely monitored the situation, some experts warned of the risks of flooding as vast mounds of debris almost two kilometers across are clogging the path of the River Lonza, causing a huge lake to swell amid the wreckage.

SC refuses to restrain tourists from overnight stay in core tiger reserve areas

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain tourists from their overnight stay in core tiger reserve areas in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih did not agree to the submissions that overnight stay of tourists in core tiger reserve areas would adversely impact the ecological balance as it consequently leads to a rise in vehicular traffic. "This may affect the livelihood of the locals," the CJI said, refusing to restrain tourists from overnight stay in core areas of tiger reserves. On Friday, the top court would consider the submission permitting the National Tiger Conservation Authority to issue directions on matters relating to conserving tigers in the country instead of guidelines to government authorities. Earlier, the bench had said it wanted a uniform policy throughout the country for management of tiger reserves.

India's job market to grow 2.8 pc in H1 FY26 amid cost-conscious hiring: Report

India's job market is expected to grow 2.8 per cent in the first half of 2025-26 amid economic complexity and cost-conscious hiring, a report said on Thursday. This marks a measured decline from 7.1 per cent in October-March FY25, signalling a deliberate pivot toward demand-sensitive and cost-conscious hiring, according to TeamLease Services's 'Employment Outlook Report'.

The TeamLease Services' report forecasts a 2.8 per cent Net Employment Change (NEC), down from 71 per cent in H2 FY25, as 47 per cent of employers interviewed indicated plans for workforce expansion, 28 per cent opting for stability, while 25 per cent expect to reduce.

The 'Employment Outlook Report' is based on extensive primary and secondary research, drawing insights from over 1,263 employers across 23 industries and 20 cities across the country.

It further revealed that there is a growing trend of flexi-staffing, with 69 per cent of employers embracing flexible workforce models to manage cyclical demand and seasonal peaks. By allowing organisations to scale quickly without the burden of long-term costs, flexi-staffing is proving crucial, especially during the leaner H1 period, said the report.

Similarly, the gig economy (short-term contracts or freelance work) remains vital for hiring strategies, with 64 per cent of employers expanding sales and customer service roles through gig models, it added.

The report further said that 58 per cent of employers cite factors, including global inflation, export slowdowns, and moderating GDP growth as making them prioritise cost discipline.