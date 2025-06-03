Opposition parties come together to demand special session of Parliament

INDIA bloc parties rallied together to push their demand for a Special Session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor, with leaders from 16 parties writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that there were "serious questions facing the nation". Senior opposition leaders, who held a meeting here, asserted that the session was needed to discuss a series of events, including the Pahalgam attack, followed by Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump's claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and the death of civilians in border areas in Pakistan shelling. The leaders said they stood with the government after the Pahalgam attack, and through Operation Sindoor, and they should now accept their demand for a special session.

Oil India commences natural gas production from Bakhri Tibba block in Jaisalmer

Government owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) has commenced natural gas production from the Bakhri Tibba block, located in the desert belt near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The commencement of natural gas production was announced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri. Taking to social media platform 'X', the Union Minister hailed the milestone as a testament to the company's resilience and commitment. "This milestone is a shining example of Oil India Ltd's resilience, resolve and responsibility in delivering energy under challenging frontier conditions," Puri posted on Monday. Oil India has begun production from the DSF-III (Discovered Small Field) block in Bakhri Tibba. The operation is situated in a remote and arid region, underscoring the scale of the logistical and technical challenges overcome by the team.

India seeks Norway's cooperation for National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat

India seeks Norway's cooperation in cultural, technological, and academic collaboration for National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday. Sonowal joined the Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon in Oslo to jointly inaugurate the India Pavilion at Nor-Shipping, a premium global maritime event. According to an official statement, during his visit to the India Pavilion, the Crown Prince showed keen interest in India's recent economic performance and admired the country's growth. The Crown Prince confirmed his upcoming visit to India later this year, accompanied by a high-level business delegation, it added. Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Goa Shipyard, Mandovi Dry Docks, and L&T Shipbuilding are participating in the event. Sonowal also paid tribute to 86 Indian sailors who laid down their lives in World War II, at Norway's Minnehallen Memorial in Stavern.

Iran seeks to turn 'new page' in ties with Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Lebanese officials that Iran wanted to turn a "new page" in relations with Beirut, hinting at a shift in diplomatic ties that were long grounded in supporting Tehran-backed armed group Hezbollah. Hezbollah was once a powerful armed movement and political party with sway over Lebanon's state, but it was severely weakened by Israel's bombing campaign last year. Since then, Lebanon's US-backed army commander was elected president and a new cabinet with curtailed influence for Hezbollah and its allies took power. Araqchi's one-day trip to Beirut on Tuesday was his first since February, when he attended the funeral of Hezbollah's secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, killed in Israeli air strikes in September.