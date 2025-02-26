CBSE plans to hold two board exams for Class X from 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday proposed a major reform in the Class X examination system, introducing two board exams from the 2025-26 academic session. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to reduce academic pressure by offering students a chance to improve their scores. The proposal was discussed in a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Education, chaired by the Union Minister of Education. A draft policy released on Tuesday has been developed and uploaded on the CBSE website (https://www.cbse.gov.in), inviting feedback from schools, teachers, parents, and students until March 9, 2025. As per the draft policy, the first phase of exams is scheduled from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to May 20.In 2026, about 26.60 lakh Class X students and 20 lakh Class XII students are expected to take the exams.

Both examinations will cover the entire syllabus from current textbooks. Core subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English will follow a fixed examination schedule, while regional and foreign languages will be tested on a single day, as per the norms.

The draft noted that exams for elective subjects like Data Science will be conducted two or three times, with students assigned a date based on CBSE's internal scheduling system.

Two Board exams will now serve as both - regular and supplementary exams, eliminating the need for a separate re-examination.

PM's campaign against obesity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity, a day after he exhorted people to take measures to curb the health menace. Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, Olympians shooter Manu Bhaker and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal and philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty were the other personalities nominated by the prime minister. Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 per cent to 10 others.

NIT Rourkela develops AI model to improve blood sugar predictions

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela said it has developed an advanced AI-driven model to improve blood sugar predictions for people with diabetes. The model is designed to help individuals and healthcare providers make better and more personalised treatment decisions. Unlike traditional forecasting methods, which often require manual adjustments and struggle with long-term glucose trends, this AI model automatically processes data to identify key patterns. By learning from past blood sugar fluctuations, it delivers precise predictions, allowing for timely and personalised adjustments in insulin doses, diet, and physical activity. The model has outperformed existing techniques by offering more reliable predictions tailored to an individual’s unique glucose patterns.

SEBI proposes new method to prevent stock manipulation in derivatives market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a major change in the way open interest (OI) is calculated in the equity derivatives market. In a statement, the regulator suggested moving to a ‘Future Equivalent’ method instead of the current notional value-based calculation. This shift aims to prevent stocks from being unfairly pushed into the ban period due to manipulation. SEBI explained that the existing notional value method adds up the total value of all futures and options contracts without considering the actual market risk.