UP govt to equip Forest Force with smart surveillance tools

The Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department said it has formulated an action plan to modernise the “UP Forest Force”, according to a statement. According to officials from the department, the force will be upgraded using IT and AI technologies, sensor-enabled surveillance cameras, GPS tracking devices and other smart monitoring tools to strengthen forest protection, management, and prevention of wildlife crimes. "The initiative also includes the development of an Integrated Forest Management System (IFMS) and the establishment of a centralised command centre for real-time monitoring," the statement read. Uttar Pradesh, known for its rich biodiversity and forest resources, has long faced challenges such as illegal logging, wildlife trafficking, and human-wildlife conflict. To combat these issues, the Forest and Wildlife Department has, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, developed a plan to make the UP Forest Force more vigilant and effective through the use of modern technologies.

Russia's military casualties top 1 million in 3-year-old war: Ukraine says

The number of Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine has topped 1 million, military officials in Kyiv said, describing the huge price that Moscow has paid for its 3-year-old invasion. The claim by the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, which came on a holiday celebrating Russia's sovereignty, is in line with Western intelligence estimates. President Vladimir Putin marked Russia Day by hosting a Kremlin meeting with soldiers decorated for their service in Ukraine, but neither he nor any other officials commented on the Ukrainian claim. The UK Defence Ministry also said in a statement posted Thursday on X that Russia has suffered over 1 million casualties, including roughly 250,000 killed since it launched the full-scale invasion on Feb 24, 2022.

Wimbledon announces record $73M prize fund and $4M for singles champions

Wimbledon's prize money has risen to a record 53.5 million pounds (about $73 million) and the singles champions will each earn three million pounds ($4 million), All England Club officials announced. The total amount is 3.5 million pounds ($6.8 million) more than last year, an increase of 7% — and exactly twice the pot handed out to competitors at the grass-court Grand Slam 10 years ago. The 2025 winners' checks represent an 11.1% jump on last year's prizes for the men's and women's singles champions and comes amid growing player demands for a bigger share of grand slam profits. Players who lose in the first round of singles will get 66,000 pounds, up 10% year on year.

Bharat Biotech, GSK join hands to develop vaccine for severe diarrhoea

Bharat Biotech said it has partnered with GSK plc for the development of a vaccine for Shigellosis, a severe form of bacterial diarrhoea. The altSonflex1-2-3 vaccine candidate, developed by GSK and now advancing through a strategic collaboration with Bharat Biotech, represents one of the most advanced Shigella vaccine candidates globally, the company said in a statement. With no licensed Shigella vaccine currently available and rising antimicrobial resistance, this candidate stands out for its broad serotype coverage, innovative Generalized Modules for Membrane Antigens (GMMA)-based platform, and robust early clinical results, it added. As part of this agreement, Bharat Biotech will lead the further development of altSonflex1-2-3, including Phase 3 clinical trials, regulatory advancement, and large-scale manufacturing.