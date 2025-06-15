Karnataka placed first in country for highest wind power capacity

Karnataka was awarded first place in the country for achieving the highest wind power capacity addition of 1,331.48 MW in the financial year 2024–25. State Energy Minister K J George received the award from Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, during the Global Wind Day 2025 celebrations themed 'Pawan-Urja: Powering the Future of India', held in Bengaluru on Sunday. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat followed Karnataka, adding 1,136.37 MW and 954.76 MW respectively, said a statement issued by the office of Minister George. "This is not just a number—it is a reflection of Karnataka's unwavering commitment to clean energy," George said after receiving the award. The addition of 1,331 MW in a single year demonstrates the state's momentum in harnessing wind energy for a sustainable future, he explained.

Macron visits Greenland to show European solidarity after Trump annexation threats

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he was visiting Greenland to show French and European Union solidarity with the Arctic island after US President Donald Trump's threats to take it over. Asked about those threats as he arrived in Greenland, Macron said: "I don't think that's what allies do ... it's important that Denmark and the Europeans commit themselves to this territory, which has very high strategic stakes and whose territorial integrity must be respected." Greenland is a self-governing part of Denmark with the right to declare independence. Both the Greenland and Danish governments say it is not for sale and only Greenlanders can determine their future. Trump has said he wants the United States to take over the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island, and has not ruled out force. His vice president, JD Vance, visited a US military base there in March. Macron, the first foreign leader to visit Greenland since Trump's explicit threats to "get" the island, was invited by the prime ministers of Greenland and Denmark. He has said his visit is meant to prevent any "preying" on the territory.

G7 leaders gather in Canada for summit overshadowed by Israel-Iran crisis, trade wars

Leaders of some of the world's biggest economic powers arrive in the Canadian Rockies for a Group of Seven summit, overshadowed by an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and US President Donald Trump's unresolved trade war with allies and rivals alike. Israel's strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, which appeared to catch many world leaders unawares, is the latest sign of a more volatile world as Trump seeks to withdraw the US from its role as world policeman. Speaking on a flight to Canada to attend the summit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had discussed efforts to de-escalate the crisis with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as other world leaders. Britain is sending fighter jets and other military reinforcements to the Middle East.

New book offers research-backed parenting guide tailored for Indian families

Released on the occasion of Father's Day, a new book by acclaimed psychotherapist Riri G Trivedi and parenting expert Anagha Nagpal introduces a culturally sensitive take on parenting, equipping Indian parents with essential tools to address the challenges of raising children in today's complex world. "The Book Won't Teach You Parenting", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), aims to help parents understand the right parenting style that is balanced and universally applicable across generations and cultures. "The book will also clarify what parents often do incorrectly and what they can do to avoid unhealthy habits. This book also grapples with issues that are more relevant to children and parents nowadays, which didn't exist in previous generations, such as social media usage, self-harming behaviour and conversations about sexual orientation and safe sex," reads the introduction of the book.