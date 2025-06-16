3 tech platforms to improve speed, precision of disaster management agencies launched

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled three major tech platforms on Monday to improve the speed and precision of the country's disaster management agencies. The Home Minister launched the Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER), National Database for Emergency Management Lite 2.0 (NDEM Lite 2.0) and Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas of Assam at the two-day annual conference of relief commissioners, secretaries of disaster management and State Disaster Response Forces. In a post on X, Shah said the three platforms "will equip our disaster management apparatus with the speed and precision of the new age technologies".

UN refugee agency cuts 3,500 staff positions after donors cut aid

The UN refugee agency said it has discontinued around 3,500 staff positions after a review prompted by a sharp drop in humanitarian funding. "We will focus our efforts on activities that have the greatest impact for refugees, supported by streamlined headquarters and regional bureau structures," said Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The reduction in fixed posts, along with the non-renewal of temporary contracts, has resulted in a 30% drop in staffing costs, the Geneva-based agency said.

8th Asia Dengue Summit renews call to achieve zero dengue deaths

As dengue cases in 2024 double to over 14 million globally, with Asia accounting for 70% of the global burden in 2024, the Asia Dengue Voice and Action (ADVA) Group reinforces the call for stronger policies to strengthen dengue resilience at the 8th Asia Dengue Summit held at the Crowne Plaza Galeria Manila. Themed ‘Toward Zero Dengue Deaths: Science, Strategy, and Solidarity’, the summit held from June 15 to 18 convened over 600 participants from 22 countries, including dengue experts, global health leaders, policymakers, researchers, and advocates. Health leaders, researchers, and advocates unite to advance efforts against dengue through innovation, prevention, and cross-sector collaboration.

Study indicates incidence of rheumatoid arthritis increased 13 pc since 1990

Rheumatoid arthritis affected nearly 18 million people worldwide in 2021 -- an over 13 per cent rise in cases since 1990, a study has found. According to the study, more young people are being diagnosed with this disease, which became geographically widespread with time. Rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic autoimmune condition, occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its healthy tissues, especially those in joints, leading to inflammation, pain and stiffness. The study, published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, found that population growth impacted the disease's burden in most countries, including India, Pakistan and Spain, while ageing impacted the most in Thailand, China and Poland. The regions high on the sociodemographic index were hit the hardest, while those low witnessed an increase, it said.