India kick-starts process to build 5th generation stealth fighter jet

India has kick-started the process to implement an ambitious project to develop a fifth generation stealth fighter jet to boost its air power. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), an entity that operates under the defence ministry, has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for developing prototypes of the aircraft. Under the project, the government plans to build five prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to develop the medium weight deep penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features to bolster its air power capability. AMCA along with the Tejas light combat aircraft are planned to be the mainstays of the Indian Air Force.

Trump expresses 'keen interest' in forging trade partnership with Pak: Pak Army

US President Donald Trump has expressed "keen interest" in developing a "mutually beneficial" trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests, the army here said on Thursday. In a statement after a meeting between Trump and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the Pakistan Army - said they also discussed joint counterterrorism efforts. During the high-level engagement, the discussions also encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains, including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies, the ISPR said. "President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," said the statement.

Ministry of Culture plans year-long commemorative events to mark 50th anniv of Emergency

The Culture Ministry has planned a year-long calendar of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency starting June 25 and shared its schedule with various states and UTs so they can host the "activities," sources said. In a letter dated June 14, the ministry stated that the imposition of the Emergency on June 25, 1975, stands as a "stark reminder of the darkest period in India's democratic history." The Centre had earlier notified to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' through a Ministry of Home Affairs notification in 2024. In the letter, the ministry has requested that events be organised from June 25 this year to June 25, 2026, as per the schedule of activities annexed with it, and urged that "these events may be led by the Hon'ble Governor/Chief Minister/Lt. Governor of the State/UT". An "activity schedule" has been prepared by the ministry, sources said. While there is no official word on it, it is learnt that these activities will include thematic marches and exhibitions besides reaching out to schools, colleges and people who were affected by the Emergency.

Nine EU countries call for talks on ending trade with Israeli settlements

Nine European Union countries have called on the European Commission to come up with proposals on how to discontinue EU trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The letter, addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, was signed by foreign ministers from Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. The EU is Israel's biggest trading partner, accounting about a third of its total goods trade. Two-way goods trade between the bloc and Israel stood at 42.6 billion euros ($48.91 billion) last year, though it was unclear how much of that trade involved settlements. The ministers pointed to a July 2024 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, which said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements there are illegal. It said states should take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that help maintain the situation.