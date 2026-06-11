No AI shortcuts: Why newspaper reading still rules the UPSC journey

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Every week Bollywood builds hype around new releases at box-office but majority of times hype rarely translates into success. Start-ups are launched with much fanfare with the goal of becoming the next unicorn but only few manage to sustain for more than five years (The five-year jinx!). Despite every one going through uncertain times, only one institution over the decades has managed to live up to the hype, conducting inarguably the toughest competitive examination of the nation efficiently- “UPSC Civil Services Exam”-the gateway to prestigious elite career options-IAS, IPS, IFS & other allied services. 2026 UPSC Civil Services Exam has been touted as one of the toughest exams framed so far, earlier distinction was held by 2023 prelims, in which cut off nose dive to 75/200.

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The question arises if the syllabus is well defined; an ample academic resource available, six attempts at disposal, mushrooming of coaching centres in every nook & corner of the country, why cracking an objective exam has become Achilles heel for sincere aspirants. There’s more than meets the eye, a component mentioned in the syllabus is hard nut to decode due to its dynamic nature-“the Current Affairs of national & international importance” mentioned explicitly in exam notification. Component has dubious distinction of being an iceberg capable of sinking titanic dreams of civil servant aspirants.

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Preparing for current affairs is equivalent to navigating through the Pacific Ocean, superficial preparation & wrong strategy can drown you in the Mariana trench. Aspirants relying solely on online resources & shortcut AI generated gist of current topics learn lesson of failure hard way. There is no magic wand or substitute for conventional newspaper reading habits to ace the exam. One year of disciplined & organized preparation of relevant current affairs themes is bare minimum investment required from all aspirants. It is not an exaggeration to say a civil services aspirant day is considered incomplete if he/she has not gone through two-three qualitative editorials.

In 2026 Prelims some of the attemptable questions were from last one year current affairs happenings (June 2025-May 2026). For inference AI Impact Summit, India’s Deep Ocean Mission, Green hydrogen, drone swarms, Interpol notices, Strait of hormuz, Eri silk & Moidams etc, themes were covered reasonably well by all leading newspapers multiple times. Nevertheless memorizing dynamic facts & applying them in exam pressure is altogether a different ball game. There are no freebies in UPSC examination, each mark is earned on merit & little bit risk taking by educated guesses (Fortune favours the brave!)

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In the grueling mains examination stage, current affairs examples enrich your subjective answers of core general studies section, make your essay creative & give depth to your arguments. Government policies, SC Judgments, Geopolitical developments, Socio-economic-environmental issues are the most recurring themes for questions. Even in Ethics paper, majority of case studies are derived from ongoing ethical dilemmas in society (corruption, sexual harassment, disaster management, accountability etc.) which are debated intensively in media. A balanced narrative & conceptual clarity on sensitive themes is prerequisite to frame well structured answers (perils of subjective examination stage).

In the interview stage, cordial boards might occasionally intellectually intimidate you by bombarding ongoing current issues to test your nerves. But the majority of times, questions are from your hobbies, education background, home state, motivation to join services to evaluate your emotional intelligence skills as your IQ & aptitude have already been tested thoroughly in the first two stages. Couples of questions from current affairs often get etched permanently in memory of aspirants for positive or negative reasons (all depends on the final result which the aspirant cherishes or haunts years after the examination process has ended).

In a nutshell, we can conclude that the dynamic current affairs section is the quintessential key to crack civil services examination. Investing in newspaper reading, magazines & listening to debates-discussions gives rich dividends in your preparation journey. Knowledge empowers not only in the examination stage but also refines your overall personality. Eleanor Roosevelt quote “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams” would give you self-belief to navigate through a roller coaster preparation journey.

Rise & Shine Aspirants!

The writer is Civil Services Exam Mentor based in Panchkula