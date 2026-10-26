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Home / Exam Mentor / October 1947: The accession that changed Jammu and Kashmir’s history

October 1947: The accession that changed Jammu and Kashmir’s history

This Day in History (October 26)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:06 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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By late October 1947, Jammu and Kashmir was caught between the collapse of British paramountcy, Partition violence and an armed incursion from the north-west. Maharaja Hari Singh, who had hoped to remain independent, faced a rapidly deteriorating military and political situation.

The crisis

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On  October 22, 1947, tribal irregulars, with alleged Pakistani support, entered the state and advanced towards Srinagar. The Maharaja sought Indian military assistance; India linked help to accession under the framework then governing the princely states.

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On October 26, 1947, Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, ceding to the Indian Union jurisdiction over defence, external affairs and communications—the standard subjects covered by such instruments. Lord Mountbatten, Governor-General of India, accepted it on October 27; Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar the same day.

Legal act, political dispute

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The Instrument was legally significant because it brought Jammu and Kashmir into India’s constitutional framework as it existed in 1947. But accession did not settle the wider question of legitimacy or territory. Mountbatten’s acceptance letter stated that, once law and order were restored and the invader expelled, the question of accession should be settled by reference to the people.

Sheikh Abdullah’s emergence as head of an interim administration added a popular political dimension to a ruler-led legal act. Historians continue to debate aspects of the signing’s timing and circumstances, but the documented sequence is clear: Instrument signed on 26 October, accepted on 27 October, Indian troops deployed on October 27.

Significance

  • It transformed a princely-state crisis into an India–Pakistan military conflict.
  • It made Jammu and Kashmir central to India’s territorial and constitutional history.
  • It created a continuing tension between legal accession and questions of popular consent.
  • It shaped subsequent diplomacy, war, ceasefire arrangements and constitutional developments.

UPSC relevance

GS I/II/III: Integration of princely states; Instrument of Accession; Partition; federalism; India–Pakistan relations; sovereignty, territorial integrity and border security.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements:

  1. The Instrument of Accession of Jammu and Kashmir was signed on 26 October 1947.
  2. It was accepted by Governor-General Lord Mountbatten on 27 October 1947.
  3. Indian troops reached Srinagar before the Instrument was accepted.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Legal accession and popular legitimacy were distinct issues in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir after 1947.” Critically examine.

Key Words

Instrument of Accession; princely states; Maharaja Hari Singh; Lord Mountbatten; Sheikh Abdullah; Partition; Indian troops in Srinagar; popular consent; India–Pakistan relations.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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