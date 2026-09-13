On September 13, 1948, the Indian Army crossed into Hyderabad, ending a year-long standoff over the largest princely state's future. Operation Polo, officially termed a "police action", lasted five days and brought Hyderabad into the Indian Union.

History

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At Independence in August 1947, over 560 princely states faced a choice: join India or Pakistan, or theoretically remain independent. Most acceded quickly. Hyderabad, ruled by the Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, was different. With 82,000 square miles and a population of 17 million, it was larger than many European countries.

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The Nizam hoped for independence or dominion status. A Standstill Agreement in November 1947 maintained existing arrangements temporarily. But internal conditions deteriorated. The Razakars, a militant militia led by Qasim Razvi, grew to over 200,000 members, targeting Hindus and pressing for Hyderabad's independence or accession to Pakistan.

Communal violence spread. Refugee flows into neighbouring Indian states increased. By mid-1948, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, handling princely state integration with V.P. Menon, concluded negotiations had failed.

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Why it happened

The Indian government faced a sovereign enclave within its territory, with a militia committing violence and a ruler refusing accession. Patel argued that an independent Hyderabad would invite external interference and destabilise the region.

On 13 September 1948, under Major General J.N. Chaudhuri, Indian forces entered from multiple directions. The operation was called "police action" to suggest limited internal security measures rather than war against a sovereign state.

Significance

Hyderabad surrendered on September 17, 1948. The Nizam signed the Instrument of Accession, joining India. The Razakar movement collapsed. Qasim Razvi was arrested and later released to Pakistan in 1957.

Hyderabad's integration removed the most serious challenge to India's territorial consolidation. It demonstrated that princely states could not remain independent enclaves. The episode also revealed the human cost: estimates of deaths during the operation and its aftermath range from 30,000 to 200,000, mostly Muslims, according to various historical accounts.

UPSC Relevance

Integration of princely states : Hyderabad was the last major state to accede

: Hyderabad was the last major state to accede Sardar Patel and V.P. Menon : Key architects of integration

: Key architects of integration Instrument of Accession : Legal mechanism for princely state integration

: Legal mechanism for princely state integration Standstill Agreement : Temporary arrangement pending final settlement

: Temporary arrangement pending final settlement Centre-state relations : Hyderabad's integration shaped federal consolidation

: Hyderabad's integration shaped federal consolidation Post-Independence India: Territorial integrity established early

Questions to Expect

Prelims: Consider the following statements about princely state integration:

The Instrument of Accession transferred defence, external affairs, and communications to the Dominion government. Hyderabad was the first princely state to accede to India after Independence. V.P. Menon served as Constitutional Adviser to the Government of India.

Which statement(s) is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: "The integration of Hyderabad was as much a political challenge as a military one." Examine.

Keywords

Operation Polo | Hyderabad | Nizam | Sardar Patel | Razakars | Instrument of Accession | Standstill Agreement | V.P. Menon | Princely States | 1948