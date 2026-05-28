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Home / Exam Mentor / Planetary boundaries in crisis

Planetary boundaries in crisis

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:55 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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With 7 out of 9 planetary boundaries now breached, India is shifting from ‘Environmental Compensation’ to ‘Regenerative Governance’

 

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The concept

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The State of India’s Environment (SOE) 2026 report, released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), delivers a stark warning: humanity has now breached seven of the nine planetary boundaries, the safe ecological limits within which we can survive. The newest entrant to this “danger zone” is ‘Ocean Acidification’, joining climate change, biodiversity loss and land-system change. This report marks a shift in narrative from managing pollution to preventing systemic collapse.

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Why it matters

  1. The 7th breach (Ocean Acidification): Driven by record fossil fuel emissions, ocean acidity has increased by 30–40% since the industrial era. This threatens the foundational marine food web (plankton and mollusks) and puts India’s massive coastal economy at risk.
  2. Lantana crisis & conflict: Invasive species, particularly Lantana camara, now blanket nearly 40–50% of India’s tiger habitats. By choking out native grasses, it reduces prey for herbivores, forcing tigers and leopards into human settlements. This identifies invasive biology as a direct driver of human-wildlife conflict.
  3. Climate thresholds: The report warns that the world is consistently hitting the 1.5°C warming limit on a monthly basis, signalling that tipping points like the irreversible death of coral reefs are no longer future threats but current realities.

The policy pivot: Green credits

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In response, India has scaled its Green Credit Programme (GCP). As of March 2026, over 4,300 hectares of degraded forest land across 12 states have been identified for restoration. Unlike traditional carbon credits, these incentivize ‘Pro-Planet Actions’ like water conservation and sustainable agriculture, aiming to restore the ‘Biosphere Integrity’ boundary.

Final outlook

The SOE 2026 report is a planetary health check that proves a simple truth: A bad environment can never be good economics. For a Viksit Bharat, the priority is moving toward Regenerative Governance, where every developmental project is audited not just for its carbon footprint, but for its impact on the seven breached boundaries.

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