Planetary boundaries & national accounting

The concept

The ‘planetary boundaries’ framework identifies nine global processes like climate change, biodiversity and freshwater use that regulate the Earth’s stability. In the 2026 State of India’s Environment report, scientists warned that seven of these nine boundaries (including the newly added ocean acidification) have now been breached. To combat this, India is transitioning toward Environmental-Economic Accounting (EEA), a system that treats natural resources not as "free gifts" but as measurable economic assets on the national balance sheet.

Why it matters

1. Systemic risk: Unlike traditional GDP, which ignores resource depletion, this framework highlights that breaching boundaries leads to ‘tipping points’, irreversible environmental collapses that can wipe out economic gains.

2. EnviStats India 2026: The Ministry of Statistics (MoSPI) has released the ‘EnviStats FAQ 2026’, a structural shift toward the SEEA (System of Environmental-Economic Accounting). This allows the government to track ‘Natural Capital’, the monetary value of forests, minerals and water alongside financial capital.

3. Climate performance: With India experiencing extreme weather on nearly 99% of days in 2025, national accounting helps policymakers move from ‘disaster relief’ to ‘resilience investment’ by identifying which regions are exceeding their local ecological carry-capacity.

4. Sovereign ratings: In the future, a nation’s creditworthiness may be linked to its ‘Planetary Health Check’. India’s proactive adoption of green accounting positions it as a responsible leader in the Global South.

Key milestones

Seven breaches: Climate change, biosphere integrity, land system change, freshwater change, biogeochemical flows, novel entities (plastics/chemicals) and ocean acidification are now in the danger zone.

Viksit Bharat scenarios: NITI Aayog’s 2026 reports are now integrating these environmental constraints into ‘Net Zero’ pathways for the industry.

Final outlook

National accounting is shifting from ‘Growth at all costs’ to ‘Growth within limits’. By acknowledging planetary boundaries, India is ensuring that its journey toward a $30 trillion economy doesn't bankrupt the very environment that sustains it.