Pratapgarh, 1659: The encounter that strengthened Shivaji’s power

History

On November 10, 1659, a fateful diplomatic meeting at the foothills of Pratapgarh fort between Maratha leader Shivaji and Bijapur general Afzal Khan altered the balance of power in the Deccan.

What it is

Mid-seventeenth-century Deccan politics were defined by the decline of regional sultanates and the rise of local chieftains. Concerned by Shivaji’s steady capture of strategic hill forts in the Sahyadris, the Bijapur Sultanate dispatched Afzal Khan with a large army to subdue him. Recognizing the military disadvantage of facing a massive force in open terrain, Shivaji engaged the Bijapur general in a controlled diplomatic parley beneath the forbidding walls of Pratapgarh.

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Significance

The ensuing confrontation and subsequent military rout of the Bijapur forces in the forested ravines demonstrated the efficacy of guerrilla warfare and local terrain mastery. It established Shivaji as an independent sovereign power, laying the military and psychological foundations for the future Maratha state.

UPSC relevance

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Connects with medieval Indian history, regional state formation, Deccan Sultanates, military strategy, and the utilization of geography and fortifications in warfare.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims Question: Consider the following statements regarding the rise of Maratha power in the seventeenth century: Shivaji's early military successes relied heavily on the acquisition and fortification of strategic positions in the rugged terrain of the Western Ghats. The Battle of Pratapgarh was fought against the forces of the Mughal Empire rather than the Bijapur Sultanate. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? Advertisement (a) 1 only (b) 2 only (c) Both 1 and 2 (d) Neither 1 nor 2

Consider the following statements regarding the rise of Maratha power in the seventeenth century: Mains Question: Analyse the political and military significance of the Battle of Pratapgarh in the emergence of Maratha power within the complex geopolitical landscape of the seventeenth-century Deccan. Key Words

Deccan Sultanates, Shivaji, Pratapgarh, military architecture, guerrilla warfare, regional state formation, Western Ghats.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi