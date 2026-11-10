Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Pratapgarh, 1659: The encounter that strengthened Shivaji’s power

Pratapgarh, 1659: The encounter that strengthened Shivaji’s power

This Day in History (November 10)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An saffron flag on Pratapgad an ancient fort in Maharashtra,India with ountains at Backdrop
Advertisement

 History

On November 10, 1659, a fateful diplomatic meeting at the foothills of Pratapgarh fort between Maratha leader Shivaji and Bijapur general Afzal Khan altered the balance of power in the Deccan.

What it is

Mid-seventeenth-century Deccan politics were defined by the decline of regional sultanates and the rise of local chieftains. Concerned by Shivaji’s steady capture of strategic hill forts in the Sahyadris, the Bijapur Sultanate dispatched Afzal Khan with a large army to subdue him. Recognizing the military disadvantage of facing a massive force in open terrain, Shivaji engaged the Bijapur general in a controlled diplomatic parley beneath the forbidding walls of Pratapgarh.

Advertisement

Significance

The ensuing confrontation and subsequent military rout of the Bijapur forces in the forested ravines demonstrated the efficacy of guerrilla warfare and local terrain mastery. It established Shivaji as an independent sovereign power, laying the military and psychological foundations for the future Maratha state.

UPSC relevance

Advertisement

Connects with medieval Indian history, regional state formation, Deccan Sultanates, military strategy, and the utilization of geography and fortifications in warfare.

What questions can be expected?

  • Prelims Question: Consider the following statements regarding the rise of Maratha power in the seventeenth century:
    1. Shivaji's early military successes relied heavily on the acquisition and fortification of strategic positions in the rugged terrain of the Western Ghats.
    2. The Battle of Pratapgarh was fought against the forces of the Mughal Empire rather than the Bijapur Sultanate. Which of the statements given above is/are correct?
      Advertisement

      (a) 1 only

      (b) 2 only

      (c) Both 1 and 2

      (d) Neither 1 nor 2

  • Mains Question: Analyse the political and military significance of the Battle of Pratapgarh in the emergence of Maratha power within the complex geopolitical landscape of the seventeenth-century Deccan.

    Key Words

Deccan Sultanates, Shivaji, Pratapgarh, military architecture, guerrilla warfare, regional state formation, Western Ghats.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts