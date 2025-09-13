Punjab’s flavourful quest: Amritsari Kulcha eyes GI tag

The Punjab government is exploring the possibility of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Amritsari Kulcha, an iconic stuffed flatbread deeply rooted in the culinary heritage of Amritsar. The initiative is being led by the Punjab Food Processing Department, with Principal Secretary Rakhee Gupta Bhandari highlighting that such recognition would not only safeguard the city’s food culture but also boost branding, exports and employment in the region.

If approved, the GI tag for Amritsari Kulcha would add the city’s signature dish to the growing list of Indian foods, handicrafts and agricultural products that enjoy legal protection and international recognition.

What is a GI tag?

• Definition: A Geographical Indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities, reputation or characteristics essentially linked to that place.

• Legal basis: In India, GI tags are governed by the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, which came into force in 2003.

• Authority: The Geographical Indications Registry, headquartered in Chennai, grants GI status under the administrative control of the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

• Validity: A GI tag is valid for 10 years and can be renewed indefinitely.

Process of obtaining a GI Tag

1. Application: Filed by producers, associations of persons or any authority/organisation representing the interest of the producers.

2. Examination: The GI Registry examines whether the product meets the criteria of uniqueness and geographical linkage.

3. Publication: Application is published in the GI Journal to invite objections.

4. Grant: If no valid opposition is raised, the GI is registered and a certificate is issued.

Benefits of a GI tag

• Cultural protection: Safeguards traditional knowledge and heritage.

• Economic value: Prevents misuse of the product name and ensures premium pricing.

• Exports & branding: Enhances global recognition, boosting export potential.

• Local employment: Creates new opportunities for artisans, farmers and producers.

Current status of GI tags in India

• As of 2025, India has more than 450 registered GI tags spanning agricultural products, handicrafts, manufactured goods and foodstuffs.

• Famous examples include: Darjeeling Tea (first GI in India, 2004), Basmati Rice, Banarasi Saree, Mysore Silk, Hyderabadi Haleem and Tirupati Laddu.

• In Punjab, notable GI tags already granted include Phulkari (embroidery), Basmati Rice and Amritsari Papad.

Why it matters for UPSC aspirants

• Prelims: GI tag is a frequent topic in questions on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), culture and economy.

• Mains (GS-3 & GS-1): Links to food processing industries, IPR, cultural heritage preservation and economic development.

• Essay & interview: The case of Amritsari Kulcha exemplifies how traditional knowledge can be transformed into a modern economic asset.