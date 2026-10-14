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Home / Exam Mentor / Quiz- 568

Quiz- 568

Climate facts

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Mehnaz Bhullar
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Q1. With reference to the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on Climate Finance, consider the following statements:

  1. It seeks to raise climate finance for developing countries to at least $300 billion annually by 2035.
  2. It calls for efforts to scale finance from public and private sources to $1.3 trillion annually.
  3. The entire amount under the NCQG is required to be provided as grants by developed countries.
  4. 1 and 2 only
  5. 2 and 3 only
  6. 1 and 3 only
  7. 1, 2 and 3

Q2. With reference to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), consider the following statements:

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  1. It was established under the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
  2. It supports both mitigation and adaptation activities in developing countries.
  3. It exclusively finances projects related to renewable energy.
  4. Developing countries can access GCF resources through accredited entities.
  5. 1 and 2 only
  6. 1, 2 and 4 only
  7. 2 and 3 only
  8. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Q3. With reference to the Loss and Damage Fund, consider the following statements:

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  1. It is associated with addressing loss and damage arising from climate change.
  2. It is intended primarily to finance ordinary development projects unrelated to climate impacts.
  3. Its establishment was formally agreed at COP27.
  4. The operationalisation of the Fund was further advanced at COP28.
  5. 1 and 3 only
  6. 1, 3 and 4 only
  7. 2 and 4 only
  8. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Q4. With reference to the Montreal Protocol, consider the following statements:

  1. It was originally designed to phase out substances responsible for depletion of the ozone layer.
  2. The Kigali Amendment deals with the phasedown of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).
  3. HFCs are major ozone-depleting substances.
  4. The phasedown of HFCs also has climate-change mitigation benefits.
  5. 1 and 2 only
  6. 1, 2 and 4 only
  7. 2, 3 and 4 only
  8. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Q5. Consider the following greenhouse gases:

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  1. Carbon dioxide
  2. Methane
  3. Nitrous oxide
  4. Hydrofluorocarbons
  5. 1 and 2 only
  6. 1, 2 and 3 only
  7. 1, 3 and 4 only
  8. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answers and Explanations

1. Answer: A

Explanation: The NCQG agreed at COP29 sets a goal of at least $300 billion annually by 2035 for developing countries, while calling for efforts to scale climate finance from public and private sources to $1.3 trillion annually. It does not require the entire amount to be provided as grants.

2. Answer: B

Explanation: The GCF supports both mitigation and adaptation activities. Developing countries can access its resources through accredited entities. Its mandate extends well beyond renewable energy to areas such as forests, agriculture, water, infrastructure and climate resilience.

3. Answer: B

Explanation: At COP27, Parties agreed to establish new funding arrangements, including a dedicated fund, to address loss and damage. At COP28, the arrangements for operationalising the Fund were advanced, including decisions concerning its institutional structure and hosting arrangements.

4. Answer: B

Explanation: The Montreal Protocol targets ozone-depleting substances. HFCs generally have high global-warming potential, but they do not significantly deplete the ozone layer. The Kigali Amendment therefore seeks their phasedown primarily because of their climate impact. This also provides significant climate-mitigation benefits.

5. Answer: D

Explanation: CO₂, CH₄, N₂O and HFCs are all greenhouse gases relevant to international climate-change mitigation. They differ significantly in atmospheric lifetime and global-warming potential.

Final Answer Key

QuestionAnswerTopic
Q1ANCQG — COP29
Q2BGreen Climate Fund
Q3BLoss and Damage Fund
Q4BMontreal Protocol & Kigali Amendment
Q5DGreenhouse Gases

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