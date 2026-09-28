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Home / Exam Mentor / RABIES: FROM PASTEUR'S VACCINE TO ONE HEALTH

RABIES: FROM PASTEUR'S VACCINE TO ONE HEALTH

This Day in History (September 28)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:01 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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History

Rabies had terrified people for centuries before anyone understood it. Ancient physicians recognised the link between a dog's bite and a fatal, agonising illness in humans, but had no way to intervene once symptoms began. That gap between exposure and certain death is what made the disease so feared, and it is what a 19th-century French chemist set out to close.

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What it is

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Louis Pasteur, working with rabbit spinal-cord tissue containing weakened rabies virus, developed a post-exposure treatment. On 6 July 1885 he administered it to nine-year-old Joseph Meister, bitten repeatedly by a rabid dog; the boy survived. Pasteur died on 28 September 1895, and since 2007 the date has been marked as World Rabies Day by the WHO and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control. Rabies is caused by a lyssavirus transmitted mainly through the saliva of infected mammals, overwhelmingly dogs in India and much of Asia and Africa. Once clinical symptoms appear, it is almost universally fatal, but it is entirely preventable: post-exposure prophylaxis works if given promptly, and mass dog vaccination interrupts transmission at its source.

Timeline:

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  • 1885 Pasteur's first human treatment
  • 1985 modern cell-culture vaccines replace nerve-tissue vaccines
  • 2007 World Rabies Day begins
  • 2015 WHO, FAO and WOAH set a 2030 target to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies.

Significance

Rabies still kills roughly 59,000 people a year worldwide, disproportionately children in low-resource settings, almost entirely preventable by vaccinating dogs and treating bite victims in time. It has become the textbook case for One Health, the recognition that human, animal and environmental health cannot be managed in isolation.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

  • Zoonotic disease → animal reservoir → human spillover → vaccination as control strategy
  • One Health → convergence of GS-III science and technology with public health and environment
  • India's National Rabies Control Programme and dog population management

Expected questions

  1. (Prelims) Rabies is caused by a pathogen belonging to which family:

    (a) Rhabdoviridae

    (b) Poxviridae

    (c) Flaviviridae

    (d) Coronaviridae?

  2. (Mains) Examine the One Health approach with reference to a zoonotic disease of your choice. What institutional coordination does it demand between public health and veterinary systems in India?

Key Words

Zoonosis | Louis Pasteur | Post-exposure prophylaxis | One Health | Dog-mediated rabies | Vaccine-preventable disease | Animal reservoir

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