RAJA RAMMOHAN ROY: REFORM AND THE MAKING OF MODERN INDIA

History

Bengal in the early 1800s was a province where an old aristocratic order was colliding with a new colonial economy, a new print culture and a new class of English-educated Indians. Rammohan Roy, born into a Radhanagar Brahmin family in 1772 and trained in Persian, Arabic and Sanskrit before he learned English, belonged to that first generation asked to make sense of both worlds at once. He worked for the East India Company as a diwan, witnessed a family death ritual up close, and read Vedanta alongside Unitarian Christian tracts. Reform grew out of that friction.

What it is

In 1828 he founded the Brahmo Sabha, rejecting idol worship and caste distinction, later the Brahmo Samaj. He campaigned against sati, backing Governor-General Bentinck's Regulation XVII of 1829, banning the practice in Bengal. He argued for English and scientific instruction over Sanskrit-only schooling, edited the Bengali Sambad Kaumudi and Persian Mirat-ul-Akhbar, and petitioned against colonial press restrictions. In 1830 he sailed for England, the first prominent Indian to cross the ocean for a public cause, and died in Bristol on 27 September 1833.

Advertisement

Significance

Sati abolished in law, upheld by the Privy Council in 1832.

Brahmo Samaj became the institutional seedbed of the Bengal Renaissance , feeding later reform through Debendranath Tagore and Keshab Chandra Sen.

, feeding later reform through Debendranath Tagore and Keshab Chandra Sen. His press campaigns fed into 19th-century debates on liberty of expression under colonial rule.

Set a template of reasoned argument backed by textual scholarship, later followed by Vidyasagar on widow remarriage.

Relevance from UPSC angle

Concept Connects to Sati abolition Regulation XVII, 1829 Brahmo Samaj Bengal Renaissance; religious reform English education Anglicist–Orientalist debate, Macaulay's Minute (1835)

Expected questions

(Prelims) With reference to Rammohan Roy, consider the statements: Advertisement (1) Regulation XVII of 1829 abolished sati; (2) Brahmo Sabha was founded in 1828; Advertisement (3) Sambad Kaumudi was a Persian journal.

Which is/are correct?

a) 1 and 2 only

b) 1, 2 and 3 only

c) None

d) 2 and 3 only

(Mains) Discuss how Rammohan Roy combined indigenous textual argument with colonial legal instruments, and how this shaped the Bengal Renaissance.

Key Words

Brahmo Samaj | Sati abolition | Regulation XVII | Bengal Renaissance | Colonial press | Social reform | Vedanta | Anglicist-Orientalist debate