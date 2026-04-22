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Home / Exam Mentor / Resignation that reshaped history

Resignation that reshaped history

From elite bureaucracy to uncompromising nationalism — an act that symbolised moral courage and political conviction.

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Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:38 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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On April 22, 1921, Subhas Chandra Bose resigned from the prestigious Indian Civil Service (ICS), a decision that marked a decisive ideological shift from colonial administration to active participation in India’s freedom struggle.
ICS: Steel frame of empire
The ICS was considered the backbone of British administration in India.
Entry into the service was extremely competitive and symbolised prestige, power and privilege.
Bose had successfully cleared the ICS examination in England, reflecting academic brilliance and administrative promise.
Call of nationalism
Deeply influenced by the rising tide of nationalism and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and CR Das, Bose found it ethically incompatible to serve a colonial regime.
The ongoing Non-Cooperation Movement (1920-22) further reinforced his belief in prioritising national service over imperial employment.
Symbol of sacrifice
Bose’s resignation became a powerful symbol of youth participation in the freedom struggle.
It reflected a broader ideological shift where educated Indians rejected colonial institutions.
Strengthened the moral legitimacy of the national movement by showcasing personal sacrifice.
Rise of a revolutionary leader
Bose joined active politics under CR Das in Bengal.
Later emerged as a radical nationalist, eventually leading the Indian National Army (INA) and advocating armed resistance against British rule.
Ethics, nationalism & leadership
This episode highlights the intersection of personal ethics and political action, illustrating how individual choices can influence mass movements — relevant for GS-I (modern history) and GS-IV (ethics and integrity).
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