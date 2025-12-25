DT
Home / Exam Mentor / Samudra Pratap: India’s ocean guardian against marine disasters

Samudra Pratap: India’s ocean guardian against marine disasters

Info Nuggets

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:35 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
Marking a leap in India’s maritime environmental defence, Samudra Pratap sails as the Indian Coast Guard’s largest home-built Pollution Control Vessel. Designed and constructed entirely by Goa Shipyard Limited, it stands as a symbol of self-reliance in crafting specialised ships tailored for ecological security at sea.
Why it matters (exam relevance)
With offshore drilling, dense shipping lanes and strategic trade routes, India’s coasts are vulnerable to accidental oil leaks and marine fires. Samudra Pratap plugs a crucial capability gap by combining disaster-response, scientific detection and naval deterrence in a single platform.
Core capabilities at a glance
 
Dimension
UPSC-relevant insight
Marine hazard response
Onboard systems can detect oil spreads, identify their chemical signature and recover thick crude spills — key in environmental forensics and mitigation.
Operational precision
First Indian Coast Guard vessel with Dynamic Positioning (DP-1), allowing it to hold position in rough seas — essential when containing oil slicks near vulnerable coasts.
Fire & industrial accident control
High-capacity firefighting systems rated FiFi-2/FFV-2 enable intervention in offshore platforms and shipping disasters.
Combat readiness
Armed with modern naval guns to secure pollution-control missions in contested waters — blending environmental duty with maritime security.
Digital integration
Automated navigation, power and platform management systems enhance efficiency and reduce response time — reflecting India’s push for smart naval infrastructure.
Technical snapshot (for quick recall)
• Length: Rs 115 m | Beam: Rs 16.5 m
• Displacement: Rs 4,170 tonnes
• Notable tech: Oil-fingerprinting lab, real-time spill detection, viscous recovery tools
• Status: Flagship of India’s pollution-response fleet
Strategic significance
• Environmental sovereignty: Protects India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from ecological disasters that threaten fisheries, livelihood security and blue economy goals.
• Atmanirbhar showcase: Demonstrates domestic competence in designing mission-specific, high-technology maritime assets.
• Maritime diplomacy asset: Potential role in assisting Indian Ocean neighbourhood during marine calamities — strengthening India’s regional leadership.
UPSC mains value-add line
Samudra Pratap anchors India’s shift from reactive maritime clean-up to proactive environmental stewardship, backed by indigenous technological capability.
