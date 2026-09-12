Saragarhi: The 21 soldiers and the frontier Britain could never fully control

History

On 12 September 1897, a small signalling post called Saragarhi became the centre of one of the most talked-about episodes of frontier warfare. Perched on a rocky ridge between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan in what is now Pakistan, Saragarhi was meant to relay heliograph messages across the North-West Frontier. That morning, 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment found themselves cut off and under attack by a large tribal force. All 21 died defending the post, with Havildar Ishar Singh leading the detachment.

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What it is

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Here's the thing about the North-West Frontier, it was never just about tribes and mountains. For the British, it was about Afghanistan, Russia and the Great Game .

. London feared that Russian expansion in Central Asia could one day threaten India through the Afghan passes.

So the frontier became a buffer zone , a security obsession.

, a security obsession. Saragarhi mattered strategically despite its size because it maintained communication between the two forts . Without such posts, the British couldn't coordinate movements or respond quickly to tribal uprisings.

. Without such posts, the British couldn't coordinate movements or respond quickly to tribal uprisings. The 36th Sikh Regiment, like many others in the British Indian Army, showed how much the colonial state depended on Indian soldiers to enforce its security on the frontier.

Significance

Saragarhi reveals the limits of British power. Even with superior firepower and fortified positions, the frontier could not be fully pacified. Tribal resistance wasn't mere "lawlessness"; it was a response to imperial expansion into areas with deep traditions of autonomy. Afghanistan's location made the region strategically vital.

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Any power controlling Kabul could threaten the passes into India. Thus, the Great Game was not abstract diplomacy; it shaped daily military life on the frontier.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Element UPSC takeaway Saragarhi Frontier military outpost; communication link between forts North-West Frontier Strategic buffer/security zone; difficult terrain and tribal autonomy Afghanistan Key geopolitical factor; gateway to India Great Game Anglo-Russian rivalry in Central Asia shaping British frontier policy British Indian Army Indian soldiers serving within colonial military system

What questions one can expect from this topic

Prelims (MCQ)

With reference to the North-West Frontier in British India, consider the following:

Saragarhi was a signalling post between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan. The Great Game referred to Anglo-French rivalry in Africa. The British Indian Army relied heavily on Indian soldiers in frontier warfare.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

"The North-West Frontier was the most strategically sensitive region for British India." Examine with reference to geography, Afghanistan and the Great Game. How did tribal autonomy and difficult terrain shape British frontier policy in the North-West Frontier?

Keywords

Saragarhi; North-West Frontier; British Indian Army; Great Game; Afghanistan; tribal resistance; frontier policy; Fort Lockhart; Fort Gulistan; colonial security; Anglo-Russian rivalry; strategic buffer.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi