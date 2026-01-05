Sarojini Naidu: The voice that sang freedom into action

Sarojini Naidu stands out in modern Indian history as a rare synthesis of intellect, eloquence and action. A poet of lyrical brilliance and a nationalist of unwavering courage, she played a pioneering role in India’s freedom struggle while simultaneously advancing the cause of women’s rights and social reform.

Breaking the political glass ceiling

Politically, she was a trailblazer. She became the first Indian woman to preside over the Indian National Congress (1925) and later the first woman Governor of an Indian state (United Provinces) after Independence. Her leadership symbolised the expanding public role of women in a deeply patriarchal society. As a member of the Constituent Assembly, she was among the select women who contributed to shaping the constitutional vision of independent India.

Freedom beyond flags: Reforming society from within

Naidu’s reformist zeal was particularly evident in her advocacy for widows. At the Indian National Social Conference (1908), she played a key role in pushing resolutions that demanded education for widows, the establishment of women’s shelters and the removal of social barriers to widow remarriage — ideas considered radical for their time. She consistently linked national freedom with social justice, arguing that political independence was hollow without women’s emancipation.

When words became weapons

Her oratory made her one of the most powerful voices of the nationalist movement. From 1904 onwards, she emerged as a sought-after speaker, addressing sessions of the Indian National Congress and Indian Social Conference, blending political argument with poetic imagery. Her humanitarian work during floods earned her the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal (1911), which she later returned in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919) — a symbolic rejection of colonial honour.

Taking India’s voice to the world

Internationally, she represented Indian aspirations with confidence and clarity. She co-founded the Women’s Indian Association (1917) and, alongside Annie Besant, argued for women’s suffrage before a British parliamentary committee in London. She also supported the Lucknow Pact, reinforcing Hindu-Muslim political cooperation.

Walking with Gandhi, leading the masses

Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, Naidu embraced non-violent resistance. She participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement, represented the Congress abroad and toured the United States to explain satyagraha to global audiences. During the Salt Satyagraha (1930), she famously led the movement after Gandhi’s arrest, underscoring women’s central role in mass civil disobedience. She endured repeated imprisonments, including during the Quit India Movement (1942).

The nightingale of nationalism

Literature remained her lifelong companion. Her poetry — rich in imagery, rhythm and nationalism — earned her the title “Bharat Kokila” (Nightingale of India). Poems like ‘In the Bazaars of Hyderabad’ captured everyday Indian life while subtly celebrating cultural pride.

UPSC takeaway: Sarojini Naidu is significant as a freedom fighter, feminist reformer, constitutional contributor, mass leader of civil disobedience, cultural icon and symbol of women’s political leadership in colonial India.