Secure conversations: How end-to-end encryption keeps your messages private

Definition

Encryption is the process of converting information (plaintext) into a secret code (ciphertext) using a mathematical algorithm and a key, so that only authorized people can read it.

How it works

Plaintext → (Encryption algorithm + Key) → Ciphertext

Ciphertext → (Decryption algorithm + Key) → Plaintext

How encryption helps in privacy

Prevents unauthorised access: Even if data is stolen, it remains unreadable without the key

Even if data is stolen, it remains unreadable without the key Protects sensitive information: Like passwords, bank details, personal messages

Like passwords, bank details, personal messages Ensures confidentiality: Only the intended person can read the message

Only the intended person can read the message Builds trust in digital systems: Online banking, e-commerce, and messaging apps rely on encryption

End-to-end encryption (E2EE)

End-to-End Encryption ensures that a message is encrypted on the sender’s device and only decrypted on the receiver’s device. No third party—including service providers, hackers, or even the app company—can read the data in between.

How it works

Sender’s device encrypts the message with a unique key Message travels through the internet in encrypted form. Only the receiver’s device has the matching decryption key. Even the messaging service (e.g., WhatsApp, Signal) cannot read it.

Importance

Protects privacy in digital communication

Prevents surveillance or misuse of personal conversations

Essential for human rights, journalism, and secure commerce

Answer in exam format (short notes)