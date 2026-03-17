Sejjil Ballistic Missile: Iran’s solid-fuel strategic deterrent

The concept

The Sejjil ballistic missile (also spelled Sajjil or Ashura) is an indigenously developed two-stage medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) designed by Iran’s domestic aerospace and defence industries. Unlike earlier Iranian missiles derived from older Soviet or North Korean liquid-fuel designs, the Sejjil represents a technological shift toward solid-propellant missile systems, which are quicker to deploy and easier to maintain.

Iran reportedly used the missile operationally during a later phase of its military operations targeting United States and Israeli-linked strategic sites, marking the first known instance of the system being used in active combat. The missile is sometimes described as a “dancing missile” due to its ability to adjust trajectory during flight, complicating interception attempts.

Overall, the Sejjil reflects Iran’s effort to build a rapid-launch, survivable missile capability capable of striking distant targets across West Asia.

Why it matters

With an estimated range of about 2,000 km, the missile places much of the Middle East and parts of southeastern Europe within reach, strengthening Iran’s regional deterrence posture.

Shift to solid-fuel technology

Earlier Iranian ballistic missiles relied heavily on liquid propellants that require lengthy preparation before launch. Solid-fuel missiles like Sejjil can be stored ready-to-launch, enabling faster reaction times during crises.

Challenge to missile defence systems

The system is designed to complicate interception by missile shields such as Iron Dome and Arrow missile defence system, which are central to Israel’s layered air-defence architecture.

Indigenous defence capability

The development of Sejjil highlights Iran’s strategy of domestic military innovation in response to decades of international sanctions and technology restrictions.

Key technical features

Solid-fuel propulsion: The missile uses solid propellant motors, enabling long-term storage in a ready-to-launch state and reducing launch preparation time.

Two-stage rocket design: Two sequential propulsion stages allow the missile to reach higher speeds and extended range, improving its ability to penetrate defence systems.

Long operational range: With a strike capability of roughly 2,000 km, the system can target strategic infrastructure across large parts of West Asia.

Significant payload capacity: The missile is estimated to carry a warhead of around 700 kg, allowing it to deliver conventional or potentially other forms of payload.

Maneuverable trajectory: The missile reportedly performs mid-course adjustments at high altitude, which can disrupt radar tracking and interception attempts—hence its nickname as a “dancing missile”.

Precision guidance: Improved versions such as Sejjil-2 incorporate inertial navigation and satellite-assisted guidance, enhancing targeting accuracy during the terminal phase of flight.

Strategic significance

Enhanced survivability of Iran’s arsenal: Solid-fuel missiles can be stored, transported and launched quickly, making them harder for adversaries to detect or destroy before launch.

Escalation dynamics in West Asia: The operational use of such systems signals an increase in the technological sophistication of regional missile arsenals, potentially raising tensions in an already volatile geopolitical environment.

Transition from symbolic to operational capability: For many years, Iran’s ballistic missile programme was viewed primarily as a deterrent tool. The deployment of systems like Sejjil suggests a shift toward practical battlefield integration of advanced missile technology.

Final outlook

The Sejjil missile illustrates Iran’s broader strategy of building self-reliant, solid-fuel missile forces capable of rapid deployment and long-range strike capability. As missile technology continues to evolve across West Asia, such systems are likely to play an increasingly central role in regional deterrence dynamics and strategic competition.