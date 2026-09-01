 September1 — Introduction of Indian Standard Time (1947)

History

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Before independence, India didn't run on one clock. Bombay and Calcutta each kept their own local time, among others. To pull the country onto a single national time, the Government of India adopted Indian Standard Time from 1 September 1947, based on the meridian at 82.5° E, which runs close to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. That put India at UTC+5:30.

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Why does India use a single time zone?

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Time follows longitude: the Earth spins 360° in 24 hours, so every 15° of longitude is worth an hour. India stretches from roughly 68°E to 97°E, close to 30° of longitude, which on its own would justify a two-hour gap between the far east and far west of the country. Instead of splitting into separate zones, the government settled on one central meridian, mostly to keep railways, telecommunications and administration running on the same clock.

Significance

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One time zone makes life simpler for railway timetables, financial markets and government business across a country this large. It's not free of cost, though: the sun comes up in Arunachal Pradesh well before it does in Gujarat, and that gap is why a separate northeastern time zone keeps getting raised in discussions about daylight and energy use. The 1947 decision to standardize time fit into a larger pattern of administrative integration that followed independence.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Feature Detail Reference meridian 82.5° E Reference location Near Mirzapur, UP Offset from UTC +5:30 Effective date 1 September 1947 Longitudinal spread of India Rs 68°E to 97°E

Relevant to GS I geography for time zones and standard meridians, and to essay or GS III answers touching energy efficiency and the recurring northeastern time-zone debate.

Expected UPSC questions

(Prelims) The Indian Standard Time is based on the longitude passing near which of the following? (a) Allahabad (b) Mirzapur (c) Nagpur (d) Ujjain (Mains) Discuss the geographical rationale for India adopting a single standard time and the arguments for and against a separate time zone for the northeastern states.

Keywords

Indian Standard Time, IST, 82.5° East longitude, Mirzapur, UTC+5:30, time zones, standard meridian, daylight, northeast India, longitude-latitude

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi