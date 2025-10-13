SPARK-4.0 ignites research passion in Ayurveda undergraduates

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), functioning under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has launched SPARK-4.0 (Studentship Programme for Ayurveda Research Ken) for the academic year 2025-26. This marks the fourth edition of CCRAS’s flagship initiative aimed at nurturing research aptitude among Ayurveda undergraduates.

About SPARK-4.0

Full form: Studentship Programme for Ayurveda Research Ken

Implementing agency: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS)

Nodal Ministry: Ministry of Ayush

Objective:

To inculcate a scientific temper and research mindset among undergraduate students of Ayurveda (BAMS) and to bridge classical Ayurvedic wisdom with modern research methodologies.

Key features

Studentship grant: A total of 300 BAMS students will receive Rs 50,000 each, disbursed as Rs 25,000 per month for two months.

Eligibility: Open to students enrolled in colleges recognised by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

Project structure: Participants will undertake short-term, faculty-guided independent research projects under approved mentors.

Certification: Successful candidates will receive a certificate of completion from CCRAS.

Significance

Strengthening the Ayush research ecosystem: Builds institutional and human resource capacity in Ayurveda-based research.

Bridging tradition and modernity: Integrates traditional medical knowledge with evidence-based scientific inquiry.

Future research pipeline: Encourages young scholars to pursue advanced research, contributing to policy development and innovation in the Ayush sector.

UPSC relevance

Prelims:

Questions can be framed on SPARK-4.0, CCRAS, Ministry of Ayush or NCISM.

Mains (GS Paper II & III):

Topic linkages: Government initiatives in health research, promotion of traditional medicine, integration of Ayush systems with modern healthcare and capacity building in science and technology.

Example Mains Question:

“Discuss the role of programs like SPARK–4.0 in strengthening evidence-based research and innovation within India’s traditional medicine systems.”