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Home / Exam Mentor /  Sputnik 1: The satellite that launched 'space age'

 Sputnik 1: The satellite that launched 'space age'

This Day in History (October 4)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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On 4 October 1957, a 58-cm aluminum sphere beeped its way into history. Sputnik 1, launched by the Soviet Union, became the first artificial Earth satellite — and with it, the Space Age began.

Why it mattered beyond the space race

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Sputnik was not just a scientific milestone; it was a geopolitical shock. The same rocket that lofted the satellite could, in principle, deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States. In Cold War terms, technology itself became an instrument of power: orbital capability signaled strategic reach.

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The launch triggered:

  • The U.S.–Soviet space race, accelerating missile and satellite programs on both sides.
  • The creation of NASA in 1958 and massive investment in science education and research.
  • A new dependence on satellite technology for communications, weather forecasting, remote sensing and navigation — infrastructure that modern economies and militaries now treat as critical.

For UPSC, Sputnik illustrates how a scientific achievement can reshape international relations, defense planning and technology policy. Today’s debates over commercial space, satellite constellations, space debris and dual-use technologies all trace back to this moment when outer space became a domain of state power.

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UPSC relevance

  • GS III: Science & technology, space technology, internal security (critical infrastructure).
  • GS II: International relations, strategic affairs.
  • GS I: Modern history (Cold War context).

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements about Sputnik 1:

  1. It was launched during the International Geophysical Year (1957–58).
  2. Its primary significance was demonstrating the Soviet ability to place objects in Earth orbit, with implications for ballistic missile capability.
  3. It directly led to the immediate establishment of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Sputnik 1 transformed space technology from a scientific pursuit into an instrument of geopolitical power.” Examine this statement in the context of the Cold War and discuss its contemporary relevance for India’s space and strategic policy.

Key words

Sputnik 1; Space Age; Cold War; satellite technology; ballistic missiles; NASA; dual-use technology; space governance; strategic affairs; critical infrastructure.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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