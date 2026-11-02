 States Reorganisation: How language and regional identity redrew India’s map

History

Independence left India with a map inherited from colonial administration, not from the aspirations of its people. Linguistic communities—especially Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam speakers—demanded states that reflected their language and culture, while the Congress leadership initially feared that such demands could fragment the Union. The killing of Potti Sriramulu in 1952, after a fast for a separate Telugu state, forced the issue into the political mainstream.

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What It Is

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In 1953, Andhra State was created for Telugu speakers—the first linguistic state of independent India. Its creation did not settle the wider question, so the States Reorganisation Commission was appointed the same year. Its recommendations shaped the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, whose “appointed day” was 1 November 1956. The Act redrew state boundaries largely along linguistic lines and created, among others, a enlarged Andhra Pradesh by merging Telangana with Andhra State.

Significance

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Linguistic reorganisation replaced several princely and colonial-era units with more coherent states, while Article 3 empowered Parliament to alter state boundaries, strengthening India's flexible federal structure.

The process continued beyond 1956:

Date State reorganisation Key significance 1 November 1966 Haryana formed under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 Separated Hindi-speaking areas from Punjab; Chandigarh became a Union Territory. 1 November 2000 Chhattisgarh carved out of Madhya Pradesh Reflected regional identity and administrative aspirations rather than linguistic demands alone.

UPSC relevance

The subject connects Indian federalism, Article 3, the States Reorganisation Commission, linguistic regionalism, national integration and Centre–State relations. It also illustrates that India’s federal map is a continuing political settlement, not a fixed colonial inheritance.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims: With reference to state reorganisation in India, consider the following statements:

The States Reorganisation Act, 1956 came into effect on 1 November 1956. Haryana was created under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. Andhra State, created in 1953, was the first linguistic state formed after Independence.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains: Examine how linguistic reorganisation helped India accommodate regional aspirations while preserving the unity of its federal structure.

Key Words: Article 3, States Reorganisation Commission, linguistic states, Andhra State, States Reorganisation Act 1956, Punjabi Suba, Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, Haryana, federal accommodation.