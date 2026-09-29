TAMRALIPTA JATIYA SARKAR: THE PARALLEL GOVERNMENT OF QUIT INDIA

History

When Gandhi gave the Quit India call in August 1942 and the Congress leadership was arrested within hours, resistance in several districts did not collapse; in parts of Bengal, Bihar and Odisha it turned into something more ambitious than protest. In Midnapore's Tamluk subdivision, already restive after police firing at earlier flag marches, the collapse of ordinary administration created space to build one.

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What it is

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On 29 September 1942, a large procession marched on the Tamluk police station to plant the national flag. Among the marchers was Matangini Hazra, a 71-year-old veteran of earlier civil disobedience known locally as "Gandhi buri," who was shot dead advancing with the flag after police opened fire, becoming the movement's first martyr in the district. A cyclone in October compounded the crisis. Out of this unrest, local Congress workers led by Satish Chandra Samanta, Ajoy Mukherjee and Sushil Kumar Dhara proclaimed the Tamralipta Jatiya Sarkar on 17 December 1942, running its own police stations, courts and a revenue-collection system, an armed wing called the Bidyut Bahini, and a women's unit, the Bhagini Sena. It published a newsletter, Biplabi. It functioned for 21 months before Gandhi advised winding it up, and dissolved on 8 August 1944.

Significance

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It was among the most institutionally developed of Quit India's parallel governments, alongside Ballia and Satara, showing that colonial withdrawal from a locality could be filled by organised self-rule rather than mere disorder. It fed directly into Bengal's post-Independence political memory, with several of its leaders later holding office in West Bengal.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Quit India → local breakdown of colonial authority → parallel governments (Tamluk, Ballia, Satara) → grassroots institution-building → women's mobilisation in the freedom struggle

What questions one can expect from this topic

1.(Prelims) With reference to the Tamralipta Jatiya Sarkar, consider the following statements:

It was established during the Quit India Movement in the Tamluk subdivision of Bengal. It maintained institutions such as courts, police stations and a revenue-collection system. Its armed wing was known as the Bidyut Bahini, while Bhagini Sena was its women's unit. It continued to function until the end of British rule in India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(Mains) "Parallel governments during Quit India were not mere disorder but experiments in self-rule." Discuss with reference to any one such government.

Key Words

Quit India | Parallel government | Tamluk | Matangini Hazra | Bhagini Sena | Satish Samanta | Mass mobilisation

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi