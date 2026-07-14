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Home / Exam Mentor / Taxidermy: The art & science behind preserving nature

Taxidermy: The art & science behind preserving nature

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Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:27 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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From museum specimens to a viral World Cup souvenir, taxidermy blends biology, chemistry and craftsmanship

Taxidermy has long occupied a quiet corner of natural history and museum science, but it rarely makes global headlines. A recent viral moment involving a footballer and a stuffed raccoon has brought this niche preservation craft into everyday conversation, offering a timely hook to revisit its scientific, legal and cultural relevance for exam preparation.
Why in news
Norwegian striker Erling Haaland reignited public curiosity about taxidermy after he was pictured returning to Oslo on July 13, 2026, following Norway’s World Cup quarter-final exit, carrying a taxidermied raccoon. The image went viral, pushing a centuries-old preservation craft into mainstream conversation.
What is taxidermy
Taxidermy is the practice of preparing, stuffing and mounting the skins of dead animals to give them a lifelike appearance for display or study. The term derives from Greek roots meaning “arrangement of skin.” It combines anatomy, chemistry and sculpting skills.
Exam-relevant points
  • Historically linked to natural history museums for scientific documentation of species, including extinct or endangered ones.
  • Used in wildlife forensics to study animal morphology and in conservation education.
  • Raises ethical and legal debates: in India, taxidermy of wild animals is restricted under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, requiring special permissions.
  • Relevant to GS Paper III (Environment and Biodiversity) for discussions on wildlife conservation laws and GS Paper I (Art and Culture) for its historical role in museology.
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