The 1973 Oil Crisis: When energy became a geopolitical weapon

In October 1973, a regional war in the Middle East produced a shock that reached petrol stations, factories and households across the world. The crisis showed that control over energy supply could become an instrument of political pressure.

Origin

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The trigger was the Yom Kippur War, which began on 6 October 1973 when Egypt and Syria attacked Israeli-occupied territories. In response, Arab oil-producing states sought to pressure countries perceived as supporting Israel, particularly the United States and the Netherlands.

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On 17 October 1973, the Arab members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries—OAPEC—announced production cuts. Further measures followed, including an embargo on selected destinations. OAPEC should not be confused with OPEC: OPEC is a broader cartel of oil-exporting countries, while OAPEC is an Arab regional organisation.

Regional war → oil-supply restrictions → price shock → global economic disruption

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What changed

Oil prices rose sharply. For industrial economies dependent on imported crude, higher energy costs fed into transport, manufacturing, electricity and consumer prices. The result was a combination of inflation and slower growth, often described as stagflation.

The crisis changed how governments understood energy. It was no longer treated simply as a commercial commodity; it became a matter of national security, foreign policy and economic planning.

Many countries expanded strategic petroleum reserves, diversified suppliers and invested more seriously in energy efficiency and alternative sources. These responses did not emerge from the crisis alone, but the shock gave them greater urgency.

India’s relevance

India imports a substantial share of its crude oil, making it vulnerable to global price movements. Oil-price spikes can widen the trade deficit, pressure the rupee, raise inflation and affect subsidies and public finances.

The episode remains relevant to India’s push for strategic reserves, diversified imports, domestic exploration, ethanol blending, electric mobility and renewable energy.

UPSC relevance

GS-III: Energy security, inflation, growth and infrastructure.

Energy security, inflation, growth and infrastructure. GS-II: International relations and the geopolitics of West Asia.

International relations and the geopolitics of West Asia. Economy: External sector, current-account deficit and commodity shocks.

What Questions Can Be Expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements regarding the 1973 oil crisis:

OAPEC announced production cuts in October 1973. OAPEC and OPEC are the same organisation. The crisis contributed to inflation and slower growth in several industrial economies.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Energy security is inseparable from foreign policy and economic stability.” Examine this statement in the light of the 1973 oil crisis and its implications for India.

Second Mains question

Critically evaluate India’s strategy for reducing vulnerability to global oil-price shocks through strategic reserves, import diversification and the energy transition.

Key Words

1973 oil crisis, Yom Kippur War, OAPEC, OPEC, oil embargo, energy security, stagflation, strategic petroleum reserves, energy transition, import dependence.